Every track in Disney Speedstorm: Monsters Inc, Pirates of the Caribbean & more

Disney Speedstorm is a free-to-play kart-racer, giving players the freedom to blast through locations from their favorite childhood movies. But which familiar sights can we expect to see? Here is every track confirmed in the game so far.

There was plenty to get excited about in February’s Nintendo Direct, from news on Xenoblade Chronicles 3 to a new trailer for Kirby and the Forgotten Land. But one of the most surprising reveals was a new Disney-themed kart-racer titled Disney Speedstorm.

The free-to-play game lets fans hit the tarmac with their favorite Disney and Pixar characters, including Mickey Mouse and Sulley, each with their own unique abiliites. But no great racer is complete without interesting tracks to crash your way through.

Advertisement

Luckily, Disney Speedstorm has levels inspired by some of the most beloved Disney movies of all time. Here’s everyone that has been confirmed so far.

Monsters, Inc.

One of the circuits that featured heavily in the reveal trailer was centered around the titular Monsters, Inc. factory from the 2001 movie. Fans will be able to spot plenty of nods to the film surrounding the high-speed track.

The magical doors that the company uses to harness screams can be seen whizzing past the side of the road, while a CDA van is also parked perilously close to the action. There are bound to be even more recognizable objects and easter eggs to spot, once players can see the track in all its glory.

Advertisement

Pirates of the Caribbean

Perhaps the most distinct location in the whole Disney Speedstorm reveal was the swashbuckling Pirates of the Caribbean track. With the unmistakable skull and crossbones logo plastered over the finish line, it’s almost impossible to miss.

This circuit looks to place racers right in the middle of the film’s epic battles. Cannonballs fly overhead, while battered ships are littered around the edge of the track. Could we even catch a glimpse of the infamous Black Pearl?

Jungle Book

If you were worried that Disney Speedstorm was forgetting the old-school animations, then fear not. A luscious, green stage based on the 1967 classic is to be included at launch, in one of the more striking tracks confirmed so far.

Advertisement

There are plenty of interesting POIs to break up the shrubbery, including stone ruins and even Mowgli’s village. Not that they’ll look like much more than a blur when you’re shooting past them in a nitro-fulled go-kart.

Hercules

The final circuit announced so far in Disney Speedstorm promises a race through the clouds. Blink and you’ll miss it in the trailer, but eagle-eyed fans will have been able to spot a quick frame showing Mount Olympus from Hercules.

Read More: Best party games to play on Switch, Xbox, PS4 & PS5 in 2022

This shiny speedway is decorated by statues of Greek gods and gold-tinted pantheons. But the best news is that a handy barrier surrounding the track keeps players on course, which means we won’t be subjected to any Rainbow Road-style anger.

Advertisement

More and more tracks are set to be revealed ahead of release, and after launch with each new season. We’ll update this hub with every new level that gets announced, so be sure to check back here for all the latest info.

For more on the biggest upcoming games, check out these other guides:

Hogwarts Legacy | Forspoken | Elden Ring | Assassin’s Creed Infinity | Hollow Knight Silksong | WWE 2K22 | Sonic Frontiers | Evil Dead: The Game | Kirby and the Forgotten Land | God of War Ragnarok | Gotham Knights | Wolverine | Final Fantasy 16 | BioShock 4 |