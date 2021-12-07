Assassin’s Creed Infinity 2022: Release date, setting, free-to-play, platforms, more

Ubisoft have somewhat confirmed that the next game in the Assassin’s Creed series will be called ‘Infinity,’ and could be released in 2022. It could include all the different eras and characters from past titles, so here’s we know about the heavily-rumored live service action game.

The recent Assassin’s Creed games have been massive in massive contrast to the first few games. Origins, Odyssey, and Valhalla have favored combat and RPG elements over the platforming and stealthy nature of earlier iterations.

Ubisoft are obviously not afraid to switch things up and reinvent their cash cow. This could be the case in 2022 as Assassin’s Creed Infinity is allegedly the title of the next game, and looks to once again implement some big changes.

Instead of a one-off release in a certain era with DLC, Infinity is rumored to be a live service title. Information on the game is still quite minimal at this point, but here’s what we know about the game so far.

When is Assassin’s Creed Infinity 2022’s release date?

We are long past the yearly releases that caused the series to burn out prior to Assassin’s Creed: Origins. Valhalla came out in 2020, and it seems like Infinity will come out in 2022. If the game is to follow dates similar to other games in the franchise, it’ll be closer to November 2022.

However, the events of the last two years have seen countless games being delayed and put back. So there’s every chance that Assassin’s Creed Infinity may not meet this particular timeframe.

Where will Assassin’s Creed Infinity be set?

Assassin’s Creed Infinity is expected to be a live service game that looks to break away from the mold of normal AC games. As such, Infinity looks to be set over multiple periods of time, and players will be able to jump back and forth between them.

As content inevitably gets added to the title, we wouldn’t be surprised to see Assassin’s Creed Infinity attempt to have all the different eras explored down the years.

Will Assassin’s Creed Infinity be free-to-play?

Ubisoft have been very careful and quiet over the next Assassin’s Creed game, but have said that it won’t be free-to-play. The developers are trying to move many of their main games towards the free-to-play model like Rainbow Six: Siege, but Assassin’s Creed will not be one of them.

We expect Infinity to be a full-price game with the option to purchase more content through DLC and microtransactions as the game’s lifespan progresses.

Which platforms will Assassin’s Creed Infinity 2022 be on?

Ubisoft have not commented on the availability of Assassin’s Creed Infinity, but it’s safe to assume that it will appear on all most platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, Steam, Stadia, etc.

The only real question marks are: will it appear on last-gen consoles – the PS4 and Xbox One – and will Infinity be an option for Nintendo Switch owners. The newest PlayStation and Xbox consoles have been out for a while now, so Ubisoft may look to phase the older consoles out of the release cycle.

Also, several older Assassin’s Creed games are available to buy on the Switch but the most recent title – Valhalla. So we’ll have to see how selective Ubisoft are being moving forward in 2022.

That’s all we know so far about Assassin’s Creed Infinity. Stay tuned right here, as we’ll continually update you with any new information as it drops. For more upcoming releases, be sure to check out our hubs below:

