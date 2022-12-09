Earthblade: Release window, trailer, platforms & more

Alex is a games writer at Dexerto based in the UK. He loves covering breaking news & guides for all the latest titles with a focus on Apex Legends & Call of Duty. You can contact Alex at alex.garton@dexerto.com.

Earthblade was announced at the 2022 Game Awards and has given fans of 2D platformers another exciting game to look forward to, with the creators of Celeste crafting another mysterious and vibrant world to explore.

Following the overwhelming success of their 2D platformer Celeste back in 2018, Extremely OK Games announced their next title Earthblade at the 2022 Game Awards. The talented devs have crafted an entirely new vibrant and intriguing world for players to explore, filled with friends, foes, and mysteries to uncover.

So, with all the excitement and hype surrounding Earthblade, we’ve compiled everything you need to know about the 2D platformer’s release window, trailer, story, and the platforms the game will be available on.

Article continues after ad

Contents

Earthblade Release Window

While Extremely OK Games have not outlined a specific release date for Earthblade just yet, they have announced that the title is scheduled to arrive at some point in 2024.

The news of the release window was revealed alongside the trailer at the 2022 Game Awards.

Earthblade Trailer

The Earthblade trailer gives us a first look at the main character Névoa and their exploration through a harsh, mysterious, and vibrant world.

Showcasing combat, traversal, and even a character at the beginning that players seemingly interact with at the start of their journey, it’s a brilliant taste into what Earthblade has to offer.

Article continues after ad

Earthblade Story

In terms of story, the trailer gives very little to go off, other than that our name is Névoa and we can seemingly travel through portals to different realms or areas.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The character at the beginning of the showcase describes it as traveling through “fate”, but it seems we’ll have to wait until closer to the release for more details.

It’s clear our goal is to traverse the harsh and punishing landscape, battling any foes we meet on the way, but for the time being, Névoa’s quest is a mystery.

Extremely OK Games, Ltd. Earthblade is being developed by the creators of Celeste.

Earthblade Platforms

For now, the only platform Earthblade is confirmed to be releasing on is PC via Steam. However, as with Celeste, it’s possible the title arrives on console at a later date.

Article continues after ad

In the meantime, take a look at the other biggest upcoming games:

The Elder Scrolls 6 | GTA 6 | Assassin’s Creed Infinity | Wolverine | Spider-Man 2 | Forspoken | Wonder Woman | Avatar Frontiers of Pandora | Sonic Frontiers | Dragon Age 4 | Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild sequel | Avatar Frontiers of Pandora