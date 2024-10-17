Wuchang: Fallen Feathers – Platforms, trailer, setting & everything we know

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is an upcoming Soulslike game from 505 Games. Here’s everything we know so far about this upcoming adventure.

Following in the footsteps of Wo Long: Fallen Kingdom and Black Myth: Wukong, Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is an action-adventure game set in ancient China during the era of the Ming Dynasty. The player will need to deal with warring factions and a mysterious illness that’s spawning monsters all over the place.

Therefore, get ready for some epic swordfight, tense boss fights, and an emotive story that splices real-world history with fantasy elements.

Article continues after ad

505 Games Combat looks reminiscent of other Soulslikes – and that’s not a bad thing.

No, not yet. Wuchang: Fallen Feathers does not currently have a release date.

However, the developers have revealed that the game is aiming for a 2025 release.

What platforms will Wuchang: Fallen Feathers be on?

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers will be released on PlayStation 5, Windows, and Xbox Series X/S.

Trailer

Check out the reveal trailer for Wuchang: Fallen Feathers below:

Setting and gameplay

Players will control a (so far unnamed) female pirate, who awakens to amnesia and suffering in the final years of China’s Shu region, during the late Ming Dynasty, a chaotic era to say the least.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

From here, the pirate will go on a quest to regain her memories, and we’re guessing, take down a powerful supernatural entity that’s plaguing war-torn ancient China.

The setting and gameplay reminds us of various Soulslike games including Wukong, Wo Long, and even Stellar Blade. So expect an exciting mix of all three when the game releases in 2025.

For everything else that was revealed at the Xbox Partner Preview showcase, check out our guides on Alan Wake: The Lake House and Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.