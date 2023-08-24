BioWare layoffs have fans worried for Dragon Age & Mass Effect

The announcement that BioWare has laid off dozens of employees, including a writer responsible for iconic characters, has fans wondering if the next Dragon Age and Mass Effect games will live up to expectations – if they release at all.

BioWare, the developer responsible for Dragon Age, Mass Effect, the first two Baldur’s Gate games, and so many other iconic titles, has made a disappointing announcement.

In a message from the studio’s general manager, Gary McKay, BioWare announced it has eliminated around 50 positions at the company, including several senior staff members.

The news has fans and other developers sharing their support for those who were laid off. Beyond that, though, it’s raising some serious concerns about the future of the Dragon Age and Mass Effect series, both of which have new entries in development.

Bioware

Fan are concerned about Dragon Age: Dreadwolf and Mass Effect 4

Those laid off include writers Luke Kristjanson, who worked on the original Baldur’s Gate, and Mary Kirby, who was responsible for many elements of the Dragon Age series, such as Varric Tethras. The announcement prompted a reaction from Dragon Age creator David Gaider, who left the studio in 2016.

Gaider also shared his support for others impacted by the layoffs.

Fans have also reacted with concern for those impacted, developers still at the studio, and what this means for BioWare’s franchises.

Many have had their concerns about the studio and how its owner, Electronic Arts, was steering it. EA is known for favoring live service and multiplayer games over single-player experiences like the ones BioWare is known for.

Following the latest update, even those who had remained optimistic are voicing concerns.

Some are even theorizing that the layoffs are a sign of BioWare’s impending demise.

The last few years have also seen a lot of turnover at BioWare, including senior staff members like Mass Effect creator Casey Hudson and Dragon Age executive producer Mark Darrah. On top of that, Mass Effect: Andromeda and Anthem were not nearly as well-received as past titles from the studio.

Fans hoped Dragon Age: Dreadwolf and the next Mass Effect would represent a return to form for BioWare. Both series have been dormant for a while, and despite key developers leaving, announcements like Mass Effect remaining a single-player experience were viewed as positive signs.

While Dragon Age: Dreadwolf is pretty far along in development, with the latest rumors suggesting it will release between mid-2024 and early 2025, Mass Effect still being in pre-production has fans wondering if the new game will actually happen.

Regardless of what happens next, so many of the people who made Mass Effect or Dragon Age what they are have left or been pushed out of BioWare, and it’s clear the franchises will never be the same again.