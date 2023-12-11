Does The Finals have SBMM? Skill-based matchmaking explained

The Finals is a brand-new PvP shooter that has become extremely popular ever since its release. This game features both casual and ranked game modes, which means there is a massive discussion regarding SBMM. Here is what we know about SBMM so far.

The Finals, ever since its official, release has been quite a success. The free-to-play game has taken over Steam in the holiday season and has surpassed the overall player count of titles like Call of Duty.

The Finals, at its core, is a proper PvP shooter, which means a display of individual skill is at its absolute maximum. If you are a crack shot, you will have a blast in the game. Even then, playing against players of equal skill can make lobbies exceptionally difficult.

This can happen because of SBMM, a means to balance out PvP games. Here is what you need to know about SBMM within The Finals.

Does The Finals have SBMM?

The developers have not confirmed anything about SBMM in The Finals. However, a lot of players feel that SBMM is integrated within the code of The Finals. This is because the lobbies for now are fairly balanced.

If you win multiple games, you will suddenly face against high-skilled players which will make the lobbies excessively difficult. This discussion was quite prevalent in the official Discord server of The Finals where players presented their concerns.

However, you must realize that this is simply based on player concerns. The developers have made no such claims. We will update this section with further details once they become available.

What is SBMM in The Finals?

SBMM (Skill-based matchmaking) is a feature where you will get matched against players of similar skill levels. This means if you are a low-ranked player, you will get matched against similar ones to ensure that the matches feel close. However, if you are a high-level player then you will never be matched against players below your skill level.

This is a method that is used in multiple FPS games like Modern Warfare 3, XDefiant, and others. The problem with SBMM is that low-end players will have a good time, but high-skill players will have to struggle even when they are playing a Quickmatch.

