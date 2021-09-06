Diablo 2 Resurrected: How to swap between modern & legacy graphics

Diablo 2: Resurrected gives players the option of switching the updated graphics to the more retro style seen in the original. Here’s how to swap the Diablo 2: Resurrected art styles.

While Diablo 2: Resurrected is still a couple of weeks from release, its closed beta is live, and players are learning how the remaster is different from the version that was released in the year 2000.

While the game’s updated visuals may delight most players, there will always be fans who prefer the game’s old-school graphics. The Diablo games have always had a certain dark charm. This is something many fans feel is more suited to the series’ earlier entries.

Advertisement

Some players felt that Diablo 3 felt too vibrant and colorful, losing the sinister broodiness of the first two entries. While the developers have worked hard to make sure Diablo 2: Resurrected retains the dark feel of the original, its modern visuals may still alienate some purists.

Read More: Will Diablo 4 Lilith model be in Diablo 2 Resurrected?

How to Switch to Legacy Art in Diablo 2 Resurrected

Switching from modern to legacy visuals in Diablo 2: Resurrected is quite simple and can be changed anytime. When navigating the game’s various menus, players can select the button labeled ‘Legacy’ in the upper-right hand corner of their screen to switch to Diablo 2’s classic style. Repeating this action will cause the game to switch back to the standard, modern look of Diablo 2: Resurrected.

Advertisement

While in-game, players simply need to press the G key on their keyboards to switch between the two art styles. It really is that easy and can be done anytime during gameplay – even if you’re in the middle of an epic melee.

It’s also quite fun to compare the two styles at different points. It allows players to see how Blizzard has updated the classic since its original release. The Lord of Terror himself looks particularly fearsome in the new art style.

Read More: Diablo fans delighted with Amazon changes after criticism over Diablo 2 Resurrected look

Changing the graphics from modern to legacy has no impact on the gameplay or its functionality. The option is entirely cosmetic and intended to be a fun comparison for both long-time fans and newcomers. Allowing each one to play their own way.

Advertisement

The above guide is based upon our experience with the beta of Diablo 2: Resurrected on PC. However, we expect this will translate to the full release when it arrives on September 23, 2021. We also expect the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch versions will feature the same mechanic.