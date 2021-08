Diablo 2 Runewords guide: All 78 combinations in Resurrected

If you’re looking to take to Blizzard’s Diablo 2 remaster, Diablo 2 Resurrected, in style, you’ll need to know your Runewords.

As Blizzard’s highly anticipated Diablo 2 remaster, Diablo 2 Resurrected, draws ever closer to release, players will be looking to stalk the desolate plains of Sanctuary in style.

Whether you’re a veteran player or someone totally new to the game, one of the key things that you’ll encounter on your journey are Runewords, one of Diablo’s item upgrade mechanics.

So, if you need a refresh or are looking to get a few steps ahead before plunging into the battle between heaven and hell, here’s everything you need to know about Runewords in Diablo 2 Resurrected.

What are Runewords in Diablo 2?

Runewords are the best way of upgrading your items in Diablo 2. Combining the right rune with the correct item can grant you a massive spike in power, making you a force to be reckoned with.

In order to form Runewords, you’ll first need the key component: runes. These can be combined together with gems to create more powerful and complex runes, or left alone if you’re looking to slot them in and create a Runeword.

There are a few requisites for using Runewords, though:

Items must be gray text items – normal, exceptional, or Elite. Low Quality, Superior, and Ethereal can be used.

– normal, exceptional, or Elite. The item must be of the correct type – trying to slot weapon runes into a piece of armor isn’t going to get you anywhere.

– trying to slot weapon runes into a piece of armor isn’t going to get you anywhere. The item must have the correct amount of slots – there cannot be any left over. For example, if you try to slot a two rune Runeword into an item with three slots, nothing will happen.

– there cannot be any left over. Runes must be socketed in the correct order – Think of it as literally writing a word, you can’t jumble up the letters. Runes socket in the order 1, 2, 3, so you can’t place them wherever you want them.

– Think of it as literally writing a word, you can’t jumble up the letters.

Diablo 2 Runeword Recipes

In order to make your items Runeword ready, you’ll need to prepare them first using the Horadric Cube. This quest item is essential to completing Acts Two and Three, but it also comes with some unique perks.

Adding the following recipes to the cube will allow you to transform your items from normal to Runeword ready:

Recipe Ingredients Effects 1 Hel Rune, Scroll of Town Portal, Any Socketed Item Removes any socketed jewels, gems or runes. 1 Eld Rune + 1 Chipped Gem + Low Quality Weapon Upgrade a low quality weapon to normal quality.

It can then be used in other recipes to add sockets, in preparation for turning it into a runeword. 1 El Rune + 1 Chipped Gem + Low Quality Armor Upgrade a low quality armor to normal quality.

It can then be used in other recipes to add sockets, in preparation for turning it into a runeword. 1 Ral Rune + 1 Amn Rune + 1 Perfect Amethyst + Normal Weapon Adds 1-6 sockets to the weapon 1 Ral Rune + 1 Thul Rune + 1 Perfect Sapphire + Normal Helm Adds 1-3 sockets to the helm 1 Tal Rune + 1 Amn Rune + 1 Perfect Ruby + Normal Shield Adds 1-4 sockets to the shield 1 Ral Rune + 1 Thul Rune + 1 Perfect Sapphire + Normal Helm Adds 1-4 sockets to the armor

Diablo 2 Runewords: full list

There are 78 different Runewords in Diablo 2, each of which grant players some miraculous upgrades to their items.

Importantly, there are some Runewords that are class specific, as well as unavailable to players who are not partaking in the Ladder season. These have been marked bold in the table.

We’ve listed them all below, in alphabetical order:

Runeword Runes Stats Ancient’s Pledge RalOrtTal +50% Enhanced Defense

Cold Resist +43%

Lightning Resist +48%

Fire Resist +48%

Poison Resist +48%

10% Damage Taken Goes to Mana Beast BerTirUmMalLum Level 9 Fanaticism Aura When Equipped

+40% Increased Attack Speed

+240-270% Enhanced Damage (varies)

20% Chance of Crushing Blow

25% Chance of Open Wounds

+3 To Werebear

+3 To Lycanthropy

Prevent Monster Heal

+25-40 To Strength (varies)

+10 To Energy

+2 To Mana After Each Kill

Level 13 Summon Grizzly (5 Charges) Black ThulIoNef +15% Increased Attack Speed

+120% Enhanced Damage

+200 to Attack Rating

Adds 3-14 Cold Damage (3 sec)

40% Chance of Crushing Blow

Knockback

+10 to Vitality

Magic Damage Reduced By 2

Level 4 Corpse Explosion (12 Charges) Bone SolUmUm 15% Chance To Cast level 10 Bone Armor When Struck

15% Chance To Cast level 10 Bone Spear On Striking

+2 To Necromancer Skill Levels

+100-150 To Mana (varies)

All Resistances +30

Damage Reduced By 7 Bramble RalOhmSurEth Level 15-21 Thorns Aura When Equipped (varies)

+50% Faster Hit Recovery

+25-50% To Poison Skill Damage (varies)

+300 Defense

Increase Maximum Mana 5%

Regenerate Mana 15%

+5% To Maximum Cold Resist

Fire Resist +30%

Poison Resist +100%

+13 Life After Each Kill

Level 13 Spirit of Barbs (33 Charges) Brand JahLoMalGul 35% Chance To Cast Level 14 Amplify Damage When Struck

100% Chance To Cast Level 18 Bone Spear On Striking

Fires Explosive Arrows or Bolts (15)

+260-340% Enhanced Damage (varies)

Ignore Target’s Defense

20% Bonus to Attack Rating

+280-330% Damage To Demons (varies)

20% Deadly Strike

Prevent Monster Heal

Knockback Breath of the Dying VexHelElEldZodEth 50% Chance To Cast Level 20 Poison Nova When You Kill An Enemy

Indestructible

+60% Increased Attack Speed

+350-400% Enhanced Damage (varies)

-25% Target Defense

+50 To Attack Rating

+200% Damage To Undead

+50 To Attack Rating Against Undead

7% Mana Stolen Per Hit

2-15% Life Stolen Per Hit (varies)

Prevent Monster Heal

+30 To All Attributes

+1 To Light Radius

Requirements -20% Call to Arms AmnRalMalIstOhm +1 To All Skills

+40% Increased Attack Speed

+240-290% Enhanced Damage (varies)

Adds 5-30 Fire Damage

7% Life Stolen Per Hit

+2-6 To Battle Command (varies)

+1-6 To Battle Orders (varies)

+1-4 To Battle Cry (varies)

Prevent Monster Heal

Replenish Life +12

30% Better Chance of Getting Magic Items Chains of Honor DolUmBerIst +2 To All Skills

+200% Damage To Demons

+100% Damage To Undead

8% Life Stolen Per Hit

+70% Enhanced Defense

+20 To Strength

Replenish Life +7

All Resistances +65

Damage Reduced By 8%

25% Better Chance of Getting Magic Items Chaos FalOhmUm 9% Chance To Cast Level 11 Frozen Orb On Striking

11% Chance To Cast Level 9 Charged Bolt On Striking

+35% Increased Attacked Speed

+240-290% Enhanced Damage (varies)

Adds 216-471 Magic Damage

25% Chance of Open Wounds

+1 To Whirlwind

+10 To Strength

+15 Life After Each Demon Kill Crescent Moon ShaelUmTir 10% Chance To Cast Level 17 Chain Lightning On Striking

7% Chance To Cast Level 13 Static Field On Striking

+20% Increased Attack Speed

+180-220% Enhanced Damage (varies)

Ignore Target’s Defense

-35% To Enemy Lightning Resistance

25% Chance of Open Wounds

+9-11 Magic Absorb (varies)

+2 To Mana After Each Kill

Level 18 Summon Spirit Wolf (30 Charges) Death HelElVexOrtGul Indestructible

100% Chance To Cast Level 44 Chain Lightning When You Die

25% Chance To Cast Level 18 Glacial Spike On Attack

+300-385% Enhanced Damage (varies)

20% Bonus To Attack Rating

+50 To Attack Rating

Adds 1-50 Lightning Damage

7% Mana Stolen Per Hit

50% Chance of Crushing Blow

(0.5*Clvl)% Deadly Strike (Based on Character Level)

+1 To Light Radius

Level 22 Blood Golem (15 Charges)

Requirements -20% Delirium LemIstIo 1% Chance To Cast lvl 50 Delirium When Struck

6% Chance To Cast lvl 14 Mind Blast When Struck

14% Chance To Cast lvl 13 Terror When Struck

11% Chance To Cast lvl 18 Confuse On Striking

+2 To All Skills

+261 Defense

+10 To Vitality

50% Extra Gold From Monsters

25% Better Chance of Getting Magic Items

Level 17 Attract (60 Charges) Destruction VexLoBerJahKo 23% Chance To Cast Level 12 Volcano On Striking

5% Chance To Cast Level 23 Molten Boulder On Striking

100% Chance To Cast level 45 Meteor When You Die

15% Chance To Cast Level 22 Nova On Attack

+350% Enhanced Damage

Ignore Target’s Defense

Adds 100-180 Magic Damage

7% Mana Stolen Per Hit

20% Chance Of Crushing Blow

20% Deadly Strike

Prevent Monster Heal

+10 To Dexterity Doom HelOhmUmLoCham 5% Chance To Cast Level 18 Volcano On Striking

Level 12 Holy Freeze Aura When Equipped

+2 To All Skills

+45% Increased Attack Speed

+330-370% Enhanced Damage (varies)

-40-60% To Enemy Cold Resistance (varies)

20% Deadly Strike

25% Chance of Open Wounds

Prevent Monster Heal

Freezes Target +3

Requirements -20% Dragon SurLoSol Both 20% Chance to Cast Level 18 Venom When Struck

12% Chance To Cast Level 15 Hydra On Striking

Level 14 Holy Fire Aura When Equipped

+360 Defense

+230 Defense Vs. Missile

+3-5 To All Attributes (varies)

+(0.375*Clvl) To Strength (Based on Character Level)

+5% To Maximum Lightning Resist

Damage Reduced by 7 Armor Increase Maximum Mana 5% Shields +50 To Mana Dream IoJahPul Both 10% Chance To Cast Level 15 Confuse When Struck

Level 15 Holy Shock Aura When Equipped

+20-30% Faster Hit Recovery (varies)

+30% Enhanced Defense

+150-220 Defense (varies)

+10 To Vitality

+(0.625*Clvl) To Mana (Based On Character Level)

All Resistances +5-20 (varies)

12-25% Better Chance of Getting Magic Items (varies) Headgear Increase Maximum Life 5% Shields +50 To Life Duress ShaelUmThul 40% faster hit Recovery

+10-20% Enhanced Damage (varies)

Adds 37-133 Cold Damage

15% Crushing Blow

33% Open Wounds

+150-200% Enhanced Defense (varies)

-20% Slower Stamina Drain

Cold Resist +45%

Lightning Resist +15%

Fire Resist +15%

Poison Resist +15% Edge TirTalAmn Level 15 Thorns Aura When Equipped

+35% Increased Attack Speed

+320-380% Damage To Demons (varies)

+280% Damage To Undead

+75 Poison Damage Over 5 Seconds

7% Life Stolen Per Hit

Prevent Monster Heal

+5-10 To All Attributes (varies)

+2 To Mana After Each Kill

Reduces All Vendor Prices 15% Enigma JahIthBer +2 To All Skills

+45% Faster Run/Walk

+1 To Teleport

+750-775 Defense (Varies)

+(0.75*Clvl) To Strength (Based On Character Level)

Increase Maximum Life 5%

Damage Reduced By 8%

+14 Life After Each Kill

15% Damage Taken Goes To Mana

(1*Clvl)% Better Chance of Getting Magic Items (Based On Character Level) Enlightenment (Sorceress Only) PulRalSol 5% Chance To Cast Level 15 Blaze When Struck

5% Chance To Cast level 15 Fire Ball On Striking

+2 To Sorceress Skill Levels

+1 To Warmth

+30% Enhanced Defense

Fire Resist +30%

Damage Reduced By 7 Eternity AmnBerIstSolSur Indestructible

+260-310% Enhanced Damage (varies)

+9 To Minimum Damage

7% Life Stolen Per Hit

20% Chance of Crushing Blow

Hit Blinds Target

Slows Target By 33%

Replenish Mana 16%

Cannot Be Frozen

30% Better Chance Of Getting Magic Items

Level 8 Revive (88 Charges) Exile VexOhmIstDol 15% Chance To Cast Level 5 Life Tap On Striking

Level 13-16 Defiance Aura When Equipped (varies)

+2 To Offensive Auras (Paladin Only)

+30% Faster Block Rate

Freezes Target

+220-260% Enhanced Defense (varies)

Replenish Life +7

+5% To Maximum Cold Resist

+5% To Maximum Fire Resist

25% Better Chance Of Getting Magic Items

Repairs 1 Durability every 4 seconds Faith OhmJahLemEld Level 12-15 Fanaticism Aura When Equipped (varies)

+1-2 To All Skills (varies)

+330% Enhanced Damage

Ignore Target’s Defense

300% Bonus To Attack Rating

+75% Damage To Undead

+50 To Attack Rating Against Undead

+120 Fire Damage

All Resistances +15

10% Reanimate As: Returned

75% Extra Gold From Monsters Famine FalOhmOrtJah +30% Increased Attack Speed

+320-370% Enhanced Damage (varies)

Ignore Target’s Defense

Adds 180-200 Magic Damage

Adds 50-200 Fire Damage

Adds 51-250 Lightning Damage

Adds 50-200 Cold Damage

12% Life Stolen Per Hit

Prevent Monster Heal

+10 To Strength Fortitude ElSolDolLo Both 20% Chance To Cast Level 15 Chilling Armor when Struck

+25% Faster Cast Rate

+300% Enhanced Damage

+200% Enhanced Defense

+((8-12)*0.125*Clvl) To Life (Based on Character Level) (varies)

All Resistances +25-30 (varies)

12% Damage Taken Goes To Mana

+1 To Light Radius Weapons +9 To Minimum Damage

+50 To Attack Rating

20% Deadly Strike

Hit Causes Monster To Flee 25% Armor +15 Defense

Replenish Life +7

+5% To Maximum Lightning Resist

Damage Reduced By 7 Fury JahGulEth 40% Increased Attack Speed

+209% Enhanced Damage

Ignores Target Defense

-25% Target Defense

20% Bonus to Attack Rating

6% Life Stolen Per Hit

33% Chance Of Deadly Strike

66% Chance Of Open Wounds

+5 To Frenzy (Barbarian Only)

Prevent Monster Heal Gloom FalUmPul 15% Chance To Cast Level 3 Dim Vision When Struck

+10% Faster Hit Recovery

+200-260% Enhanced Defense (varies)

+10 To Strength

All Resistances +45

Half Freeze Duration

5% Damage Taken Goes To Mana

-3 To Light Radius Grief EthTirLoMalRal 35% Chance To Cast Level 15 Venom On Striking

+30-40% Increased Attack Speed (varies)

Damage +340-400 (varies)

Ignore Target’s Defense

-25% Target Defense

+(1.875*Clvl)% Damage To Demons (Based on Character Level)

Adds 5-30 Fire Damage

-20-25% To Enemy Poison Resistance (varies)

20% Deadly Strike

Prevent Monster Heal

+2 To Mana After Each Kill

+10-15 Life After Each Kill (varies) Hand of Justice SurChamAmnLo 100% Chance To Cast Level 36 Blaze When You Level-Up

100% Chance To Cast Level 48 Meteor When You Die

Level 16 Holy Fire Aura When Equipped

+33% Increased Attack Speed

+280-330% Enhanced Damage (varies)

Ignore Target’s Defense

-20% To Enemy Fire Resistance

7% Life Stolen Per Hit

20% Deadly Strike

Hit Blinds Target

Freezes Target +3 Harmony TirIthSolKo Level 10 Vigor Aura When Equipped

+200-275% Enhanced Damage (varies)

+9 To Minimum Damage

+9 To Maximum Damage

Adds 55-160 Fire Damage

Adds 55-160 Lightning Damage

Adds 55-160 Cold Damage

+2-6 To Valkyrie (varies)

+10 To Dexterity

Regenerate Mana 20%

+2 To Mana After Each Kill

+2 To Light Radius

Level 20 Revive (25 Charges) Heart of the Oak KoVexPulThul +3 To All Skills

+40% Faster Cast Rate

+75% Damage To Demons

+100 To Attack Rating Against Demons

Adds 3-14 Cold Damage

7% Mana Stolen Per Hit

+10 To Dexterity

Replenish Life +20

Increase Maximum Mana 15%

All Resistances +30-40 (varies)

Level 4 Oak Sage (25 Charges)

Level 14 Raven (60 Charges) Holy Thunder EthRalOrtTal +60% Enhanced Damage

+10 to Maximum Damage

-25% Target Defense

Adds 5-30 Fire Damage

Adds 21-110 Lightning Damage

+75 Poison Damage over 5 secs

+3 to Holy Shock (Paladin Only)

+5% to Maximum Lightning Resist

Lightning Resist +60%

Level 7 Chain Lightning (60 charges) Honor AmnElIthTirSol +1 to all skills

+160% Enhanced Damage

+9 to Minimum Damage

+9 to Maximum Damage

+250 Attack Rating

7% Life Stolen per Hit

25% Deadly Strike

+10 to Strength

Replenish life +10 +2 to Mana after each Kill

+1 to Light Radius Ice AmnShaelJahLo 100% Chance To Cast Level 40 Blizzard When You Level-up

25% Chance To Cast Level 22 Frost Nova On Striking

Level 18 Holy Freeze Aura When Equipped

+20% Increased Attack Speed

+140-210% Enhanced Damage (varies)

Ignore Target’s Defense

+25-30% To Cold Skill Damage (varies)

7% Life Stolen Per Hit

-20% To Enemy Cold Resistance

20% Deadly Strike

(3.125*Clvl)% Extra Gold From Monsters (Based on Character Level) Infinity BerMalBerIst 50% Chance To Cast Level 20 Chain Lightning When You Kill An Enemy

Level 12 Conviction Aura When Equipped

+35% Faster Run/Walk

+255-325% Enhanced Damage (varies)

-(45-55)% To Enemy Lightning Resistance (varies)

40% Chance of Crushing Blow

Prevent Monster Heal

+(0.5*Clvl) To Vitality (Based on Character Level)

30% Better Chance of Getting Magic Items

Level 21 Cyclone Armor (30 Charges) Insight RalTirTalSol Level 12-17 Meditation Aura When Equipped (varies)

+35% Faster Cast Rate

+200-260% Enhanced Damage (varies)

+9 To Minimum Damage

180-250% Bonus to Attack Rating (varies)

Adds 5-30 Fire Damage

+75 Poison Damage Over 5 Seconds

+1-6 To Critical Strike (varies)

+5 To All Attributes

+2 To Mana After Each Kill

23% Better Chance of Getting Magic Items King’s Grace AmnRalThul +100% Enhanced Damage

+150 to Attack Rating

+100% Damage to Demons

+100 to Attack Rating against Demons

+50% Damage to Undead

+100 to Attack Rating against Undead

Adds 5-30 Fire Damage

Adds 3-14 Cold damage

7% Life stolen per hit Kingslayer MalUmGulFal +30% Increased Attack Speed

+230-270% Enhanced Damage (varies)

-25% Target Defense

20% Bonus To Attack Rating

33% Chance of Crushing Blow

50% Chance of Open Wounds

+1 To Vengeance

Prevent Monster Heal

+10 To Strength

40% Extra Gold From Monsters Last Wish JahMalJahSurJahBer 6% Chance To Cast Level 11 Fade When Struck

10% Chance To Cast Level 18 Life Tap On Striking

20% Chance To Cast Level 20 Charged Bolt On Attack

Level 17 Might Aura When Equipped

+330-375% Enhanced Damage (varies)

Ignore Target’s Defense

60-70% Chance of Crushing Blow (varies)

Prevent Monster Heal

Hit Blinds Target

(0.5*Clvl)% Chance of Getting Magic Items (Based on Character Level) Lawbringer AmnLemKo 20% Chance To Cast Level 15 Decrepify On Striking

Level 16-18 Sanctuary Aura When Equipped (varies)

-50% Target Defense

Adds 150-210 Fire Damage

Adds 130-180 Cold Damage

7% Life Stolen Per Hit

Slain Monsters Rest In Peace

+200-250 Defense Vs. Missile (varies)

+10 To Dexterity

75% Extra Gold From Monsters Leaf TirRal +3 to Fire Skills

Adds 5-30 Fire Damage

+3 to Inferno (Sorceress Only)

+3 to Warmth (Sorceress Only)

+3 to Fire Bolt (Sorceress Only)

+(2*Clvl) Defence (Based on Character Level)

Cold Resist +33%

+2 to Mana after each Kill Lionheart HelLumFal +20% Enhanced Damage

+25 To Strength

+15 To Dexterity

+20 To Vitality

+10 To Energy

+50 To Life

All Resistances +30

Requirements -15% Lore OrtSol +1 to All Skills

+10 to Energy

Lightning Resist +30%

Damage Reduced by 7

+2 to Mana after each Kill

+2 to Light Radius Malice IthElEth +33% Enhanced Damage

+9 to Maximum Damage

-25% Target Defense

+50 to Attack Rating

100% Chance of Open wounds

Prevent Monster Heal

-100 to Monster Defense Per Hit

Drain Life -5 Melody ShaelKoNef +3 To Bow and Crossbow Skills (Amazon Only)

+20% Increased Attack Speed

+50% Enhanced Damage

+300% Damage To Undead

+3 To Slow Missiles (Amazon Only)

+3 To Dodge (Amazon Only)

+3 To Critical Strike (Amazon Only)

Knockback

+10 To Dexterity Memory LumIoSolEth +3 To Sorceress Skill Levels

+33% Faster Cast Rate

+9 To Minimum Damage

-25% Target Defence

+3 To Energy Shield (Sorceress Only)

+2 To Static Field (Sorceress Only)

+50% Enhanced Defense

+10 Vitality

+10 Energy

Increase Maximum Mana 20%

Magic Damage Reduced By 7 Myth (Barbarian) HelAmnNef 3% Chance To Cast Level 1 Howl When Struck

10% Chance To Cast Level 1 Taunt On Striking

+2 To Barbarian Skill Levels

+30 Defense Vs. Missile

Replenish Life +10

Attacker Takes Damage of 14

Requirements -15% Nadir NefTir +50% Enhanced Defense

+10 Defense

+30 Defense vs. Missile

+5 to Strength

+2 to Mana after each Kill

-33% Extra Gold from Monsters

-3 to Light Radius

Level 13 Cloak of Shadows (9 charges) Oath ShaelPulMalLum Indestructible

30% Chance To Cast Level 20 Bone Spirit On Striking

+50% Increased Attack Speed

+210-340% Enhanced Damage (varies)

+75% Damage To Demons

+100 To Attack Rating Against Demons

Prevent Monster Heal

+10 To Energy

+10-15 Magic Absorb (varies)

Level 16 Heart of Wolverine (20 Charges)

Level 17 Iron Golem (14 Charges) Obedience HelKoThulEthFal 30% Chance To Cast Level 21 Enchant When You Kill An Enemy

+40% Faster Hit Recovery

+370% Enhanced Damage

-25% Target Defense

Adds 3-14 Cold Damage (3 Seconds Duration,Normal)

-25% To Enemy Fire Resistance

40% Chance of Crushing Blow

+200-300 Defense (varies)

+10 To Strength+10 To Dexterity

All Resistances +20-30 (varies)

Requirements -20% Passion DolOrtEldLem +25% Increased Attack Speed

+160-210% Enhanced Damage (varies)

50-80% Bonus To Attack Rating (varies)

+75% Damage To Undead

+50 To Attack Rating Against Undead

Adds 1-50 Lightning Damage

+1 To Berserk

+1 To Zeal

Hit Blinds Target +10

Hit Causes Monster To Flee 25%

75% Extra Gold From Monsters

Level 3 Heart of Wolverine (12 Charges) Peace (Amazon) ShaelThulAmn 4% Chance To Cast Level 5 Slow Missiles When Struck

2% Chance To Cast level 15 Valkyrie On Striking

+2 To Amazon Skill Levels

+20% Faster Hit Recovery

+2 To Critical Strike

Cold Resist +30%

Attacker Takes Damage of 14 Phoenix VexVexLoJah Both 100% Chance To Cast level 40 Blaze When You Level-up

40% Chance To Cast Level 22 Firestorm On Striking

Level 10-15 Redemption Aura When Equipped (varies)

+350-400% Enhanced Damage (varies)

-28% To Enemy Fire Resistance

+350-400 Defense Vs. Missile (varies)

+15-21 Fire Absorb (varies) Weapons Ignores Target’s Defense

14% Mana Stolen Per Hit

20% Deadly Strike Shields +50 To Life

+5% To Maximum Lightning Resist

+10% To Maximum Fire Resist Pride ChamSurIoLo 25% Chance To Cast Level 17 Fire Wall When Struck

Level 16-20 Concentration Aura When Equipped (varies)

260-300% Bonus To Attack Rating (varies)

+(1*Clvl)% Damage To Demons (Based on Character Level)

Adds 50-280 Lightning Damage

20% Deadly Strike

Hit Blinds Target

Freezes Target +3

+10 To Vitality

Replenish Life +8

(1.875*Clvl)% Extra Gold From Monsters (Based on Character Level) Principle (Paladin) RalGulEld 100% Chance To Cast Level 5 Holy Bolt On Striking

+2 To Paladin Skill Levels

+50% Damage to Undead

+100-150 to Life (varies)

15% Slower Stamina Drain

+5% To Maximum Poison Resist

Fire Resist +30% Prudence MalTir +25% Faster Hit Recovery

+140-170% Enhanced Defense (varies)

All Resistances +25-35 (varies)

Damage Reduced by 3

Magic Damage Reduced by 17

+2 To Mana After Each Kill

+1 To Light Radius

Repairs Durability 1 In 4 Seconds Radiance NefSolIth +75% Enhanced Defense

+30 Defense vs. Missiles

+10 to Vitality

+10 to Energy

+33 to Mana

Damage Reduced by 7

Magic Damage Reduced by 3

15% Damage Taken Goes to Mana

+5 to Light Radius Rain (Druid) OrtMalIth 5% Chance To Cast Level 15 Cyclone Armor When Struck

5% Chance To Cast Level 15 Twister On Striking

+2 To Druid Skills

+100-150 To Mana (varies)

Lightning Resist +30%

Magic Damage Reduced By 7

15% Damage Taken Goes to Mana Rhyme ShaelEth +40% Faster Block Rate

20% Increased Chance of Blocking

Regenerate Mana 15%

All Resistances +25

Cannot be Frozen

50% Extra Gold from Monsters

25% Better Chance of Getting Magic Items Rift HelKoLemGul 20% Chance To Cast Level 16 Tornado On Striking

16% Chance To Cast Level 21 Frozen Orb On Attack

20% Bonus To Attack Rating

Adds 160-250 Magic Damage

Adds 60-180 Fire Damage

+5-10 To All Attributes (varies)

+10 To Dexterity

38% Damage Taken Goes To Mana

75% Extra Gold From Monsters

Level 15 Iron Maiden (40 Charges)

Requirements -20% Sanctuary KoKoMal +20% Faster Hit Recovery

+20% Faster Block Rate

20% Increased Chance of Blocking

+130-160% Enhanced Defense (varies)

+250 Defense vs. Missile

+20 To Dexterity

All Resistances +50-70 (varies)

Magic Damage Reduced By 7

Level 12 Slow

Missiles (60 Charges) Silence DolEldHelIstTirVex +2 to All Skills

+20% Increased Attack Speed

+20% Faster Hit Recovery

+200% Enhanced Damage

+75% Damage To Undead

+50 to Attack Rating Against Undead

1% Mana Stolen Per Hit

Hit Blinds Target +33

Hit Causes Monster to Flee 25%

All Resistances +75

+2 to Mana After Each Kill

30% Better Chance of Getting Magic Items

Requirements -20% Smoke NefLum +20% Faster Hit Recovery

+75% Enhanced Defense

+280 Defense vs. Missiles

+10 to Energy

All Resistances +50

-1 to Light Radius

Level 6 Weaken (18 charges) Spirit TalThulOrtAmn Both +2 To All Skills

+25-35% Faster Cast Rate (varies)

+55% Faster Hit Recovery

+250 Defense Vs. Missile

+22 To Vitality

+89-112 To Mana (varies)

+3-8 Magic Absorb (varies) Shields Cold Resist +35%

Lightning Resist +35%

Poison Resist +35%

Attacker Takes Damage of 14 Swords Adds 1-50 Lightning Damage

Adds 3-14 Cold Damage (3 Sec,Normal)

+75 Poison Damage Over 5 Seconds

7% Life Stolen Per Hit Splendor EthLum +1 To All Skills

+10% Faster Cast Rate

+20% Faster Block Rate

+60-100% Enhanced Defense (varies)

+10 To Energy

Regenerate Mana 15%

50% Extra Gold From Monsters

20% Better Chance of Getting Magic Items

+3 To Light Radius Stealth TalEth +25% Faster Run/Walk

+25% Faster Casting Rate

+25% Faster Hit Recovery

+6 to Dexterity

Regenerate Mana 15%

+15 Maximum Stamina

Poison Resist +30%

Magic Damage Reduced by 3 Steel TirEl +25% Increased Attack Speed

+20% Enhanced Damage

+3 to Minimum Damage

+3 to Maximum Damage

+50 to Attack Rating

50% Chance of Open Wounds

+2 to Mana after each Kill

+1 to Light Radius Stone ShaelUmPulLum +60% Faster Hit Recovery

+250-290% Enhanced Defense (varies)

+300 Defense Vs. Missile

+16 To Strength

+16 To Vitality

+10 To Energy

All Resistances +15

Level 16 Molten Boulder (80 Charges)

Level 16 Clay Golem (16 Charges) Strength AmnTir +35% Enhanced Damage

7% Life stolen per hit

25% Chance of Crushing Blow

+20 to Strength

+10 to Vitality

+2 to Mana after each Kill Treachery (Assassin) ShaelThulLem 5% Chance To Cast Level 15 Fade When Struck

25% Chance To Cast level 15 Venom On Striking

+2 To Assassin Skills

+45% Increased Attack Speed

+20% Faster Hit Recovery

Cold Resist +30%

50% Extra Gold From Monsters Venom TalDolMal Ignore Target’s Defense

+273 Poison Damage Over 6 Seconds

7% Mana Stolen Per Hit

Prevent Monster Heal

Hit Causes Monster To Flee 25%

Level 13 Poison Nova (11 Charges)

Level 15 Poison Explosion (27 Charges) Voice of Reason LemKoElEld 15% Chance To Cast Level 13 Frozen Orb On Striking

18% Chance To Cast Level 20 Ice Blast On Striking

+50 To Attack Rating

+220-350% Damage To Demons (varies)

+355-375% Damage To Undead (varies)

+50 To Attack Rating Against Undead

Adds 100-220 Cold Damage

-24% To Enemy Cold Resistance

+10 To Dexterity

Cannot Be Frozen

75% Extra Gold From Monsters

+1 To Light Radius Wealth LemKoTir +10 to Dexterity

+2 to Mana After Each Kill

300% Extra Gold From Monsters

100% Better Chance of Getting Magic Items White DolIo +3 to Poison and Bone Skills (Necromancer Only)

+20% Faster Cast Rate

+2 to Bone Spear (Necromancer Only)

+4 to Skeleton Mastery (Necromancer Only)

+3 to Bone Armor (Necromancer Only)

Hit causes monster to flee 25%

+10 to vitality

+13 to mana

Magic Damage Reduced by 4 Wind SurEl 10% Chance To Cast Level 9 Tornado On Striking

+20% Faster Run/Walk

+40% Increased Attack Speed

+15% Faster Hit Recovery

+120-160% Enhanced Damage (varies)

-50% Target Defense

+50 To Attack Rating

Hit Blinds Target

+1 To Light Radius

Level 13 Twister (127 Charges) Wrath PulLumBerMal 30% Chance To Cast Level 1 Decrepify On Striking

5% Chance To Cast Level 10 Life Tap On Striking

+375% Damage To Demons

+100 To Attack Rating Against Demons

+250-300% Damage To Undead (varies)

Adds 85-120 Magic Damage

Adds 41-240 Lightning Damage

20% Chance of Crushing Blow

Prevent Monster Heal

+10 To Energy

Cannot Be Frozen Zephyr OrtEth 7% Chance to Cast Level 1 Twister When Struck

+25% Faster Run/Walk

+25% Increased Attack Speed

+33% Enhanced Damage

-25% Target Defense

+66 to Attack Rating

Adds 1-50 lightning damage

+25 Defense

That's everything you need to start adding Runewords to your arsenal in Diablo 2 Resurrected!

