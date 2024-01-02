Diablo 2 Resurrected: Ladder Season 6 – Everything we know

Diablo 2 Resurrected: Ladder Season 6 is coming, here is everything we know about the next rung on the ladder to Hell.

Diablo 2 Resurrected’s Ladder seasons aren’t as frequent as the ones in Diablo 4, where players are eagerly awaiting Season 3 of Blizzard’s latest hack and slasher. However, we also expect Diablo 2 Resurrected is likely to receive its next update in early 2024, and some time after Diablo 4 Season 3 kicks off.

Diablo 2 Seasons are similar to Diablo 4 Seasons in that players will need to start a new character in the game to feel the benefits and get involved. Now, Season 6 of Ladder is coming, here’s everything we know about it, including when it goes live and more.

Blizzard Diablo 2.7 update will be coming soon.

When is Diablo 2 Resurrected: Ladder Season 6?

Currently, there’s no official release date for Diablo 2 Resurrected: Ladder Season, but based on Blizzard’s trends with previous seasons, we estimate it will go live on February 15, 2024.

Of course, this is unconfirmed by Blizzard currently and is liable to change. However, it’s an educated guess based on previous season release dates.

Pre-Ladder Season 6

As was the case in the last update, any characters from Season 5 of Ladder will likely be transferred to non-ladder groups, essentially making them no longer seasonal characters.

It’s also likely that any items from the last season of Ladder that are left over in the shared stash will be removed once Season 6 begins, so for any items you want to keep, move them to your inventory – just be aware some items will still be deleted. Therefore, make sure you remove them by the time that ends.

We’ll be sure to include more details about Ladder Season 6 when Blizzard unveils it.

