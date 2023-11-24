Diablo 2 Resurrected: Ladder Season 6 will be the next iteration of Diablo 2’s seasons. Here’s everything we know about the remake’s next Ladder season.

Diablo 2 Resurrected’s Ladder seasons don’t roll around as often as they do in Diablo 3 or Diablo 4, the latter of which is now well into its second season. However, Ladder Season 6 is coming and the advent of Diablo 4 has reinvigorated interest in the remake of Diablo 2, meaning Ladder Season 6 could be the best yet.

Of course, Season 6 is unlikely to add any new gameplay content, it will likely remix the existing Diablo 2 Resurrected, giving players a fun new way to slay Diablo, Baal, and Mephisto’s minions all over again. Here’s everything we know about Diablo 2 Resurrected Season 6 so far.

Blizzard Entertainment Diablo 2: Resurrected is a remake of Diablo 2.

When is Diablo 2 Resurrected: Ladder Season 6?

Currently, a release date for Season 6 has not been confirmed by Blizzard, but we estimate it will be coming between January and February 2024.

Ladder Season 6 preparation

As was the case in the last update, any characters from Season 5 of Ladder will likely be transferred to non-ladder groups, essentially making them no longer seasonal characters.

It’s also likely that any items from the last season of Ladder that are left over in the shared stash will be removed once Season 6 begins, so for any items you want to keep, move them to your inventory – just be aware some items will still be deleted. Therefore, make sure you remove them by the time that ends.

