How to play with friends in Diablo 2 Resurrected

One of the most contentious issues about Diablo 2 Resurrected is Blizzard’s stance on the Party Finder and chat functions, so here’s everything you need to know to play with friends.

Despite fans pleading for Blizzard to implement better communication functions in Diablo 2 Resurrected, the developers have held their ground on the issue, stating that it’s something that will be looked into post-launch.

Teaming up is one of the best ways to play, as, after all, it’s more fun to plow through the hordes of hell with trusty warriors by your side (especially considering what happens in Diablo 3).

Looking to party up with friends and tear down some of Hell’s finest? We’ve got everything you need to know about the current Party Finder and chat function.

Diablo 2 Resurrected: Party Finder

In order to assemble the best team that you can, you’ll need to use the Party Finder. Following fan feedback, this has now been split into the Bosses and Zones tabs in order to help you find players that want to take on the same objective as you.

In addition to this, players will also be able to sort by parameter. These are detailed in a Blizzard forum post from September 7:

Boss Kills

Andariel: Requires Act 1 completion

Duriel: Requires Act 2 completion

Mephisto: Requires Act 3 completion

Diablo: Requires Act 4 completion

Baal: Requires Act 5 completion

Cow King: Act 4 or Act 5 completion depending on Classic or Expansion character

Zones

Free Roam: No requirement

Tristram: Requires nothing

Canyon of the Magi Tombs: Requires Act 1 completion

Chaos Sanctuary: Requires Act 2 completion

Pindleskin: Requires Act 4 completion

Maggot Lair: Requires Act 1 completion

Other

Pandemonium Event: Act 5 completion

Uber Diablo: Act 5 completion

PVP/Dueling: Requires level 9

Diablo 2 Resurrected: Console lobbies

As Diablo Executive Producer Rod Fergusson has stated previously, lobbies will not be available upon launch for console players. This has been mirrored by Global Community Development Lead, Adam Fletcher, the man behind the September 7 blog post.

“Some console players have also requested the option to create custom lobbies,” he writes. “That is not a feature we’re supporting at launch, but as we progress, we’ll continue to monitor feedback on this topic after the launch of Diablo 2: Resurrected.”

Diablo 2 Resurrected: Chat function

Regarding the chat function for console players, there’s a similar story to the lobby system. “We’ve seen a lot of discussion surrounding the Chat functionality on console,” writes Fletcher. “We designed the game to be the best experience on each platform you play, for console, the primary way for players to communicate is through native voice chat on their platform.

“So, we’re not making any changes on that front, but we’ll continue to monitor that feedback to see if it remains a prevalent area of concern for our players. If so, we’ll explore making changes or adding more functionality to the in-game chat system post-launch.”

So that’s it for playing with friends in Diablo 2: Resurrected! While this is the current status of the social functions coming into launch, this doesn’t mean that it’ll remain that way. Be sure to check back here for the latest news!

Looking to slay Hell’s demons and take names? Here are all of our Diablo 2 guides:

