Diablo 2 Resurrected: Ladder Season 5 is coming, here is everything we know about the next rung on the ladder to Hell.

Diablo 2 Resurrected’s Ladder seasons aren’t as frequent as the ones in Diablo 3, which approaches its final season before bowing out with a bang of Hellfire. Diablo 4 players also eagerly await Season 2 of Blizzard’s latest loot chaser, but while they do, Diablo 2 Resurrected is likely to receive its next update.

Now, Season 5 of Ladder is coming, along with an update that added some quality-of-life adjustments – and laid the foundation for the next Season. Here’s everything we know about Diablo 2 Resurrected Season 5, a remake of the original D2.

Blizzard Diablo 2.7 update will be coming soon.

When is Diablo 2 Resurrected: Ladder Season 5?

Currently, Diablo 2 Resurrected: Ladder Season 5 will begin on September 28, 2023.

Ladder Season 5 features

As was the case in the last update, any characters from Season 4 of Ladder will likely be transferred to non-ladder groups, essentially making them no longer seasonal characters.

It’s also likely that any items from the last season of Ladder that are left over in the shared stash will be removed once Season 5 begins, so for any items you want to keep, move them to your inventory – just be aware some items will still be deleted. Therefore, make sure you remove them by the time that ends.

