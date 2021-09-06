Will Diablo 4 Lilith model be in Diablo 2 Resurrected?

Before snatching the Diablo 4 spotlight, Lilith appeared in Diablo 2, but will her character model be altered coming into Diablo 2 Resurrected?

Lilith, the Daughter of Hatred, has become one of the Diablo universe’s most famous faces. The poster child of Diablo 4, the devilishly delightful demoness has wormed her way into the hearts of the game’s fanbase.

It turns out, though, that Diablo 4 isn’t her first time at the rodeo. Avid Diablo players will remember her from the Pandemonium Event, where you can take her on face-to-face in Über Tristram.

Coming into Diablo 2 Resurrected, though, will we see Lilith make an appearance as the towering horned creature that has made Diablo 4 so iconic? Or will she remain in her original Diablo 2 form?

Will we see Diablo 4 Lilith in Diablo 2 Resurrected?

In the original Diablo 2, Lilith’s character model is a copy of Andariel, The Maiden of Anguish. She can be seen sporting a set of deadly talons, alongside four jagged protrusions on her back.

Lilith’s model is the exact same, but instead of rocking Andariel’s fiery red hair hers is a sleek midnight black, and her body is accented with grey.

This is a far cry from the alluring creature pictured above, who has become renowned for her ruby red skin and spectacular set of horns.

Andariel Lilith (Diablo 2)

Diablo 2 Resurrected’s Lilith model has also piqued the interest of the game’s fanbase, who are split about seeing a Diablo 4-style Lilith take to the remastered plains of Sanctuary.

In a Reddit thread dedicated to discussing Lilith’s in-game model, one player asks “will they give her a unique model? That’d be amazing.”

Another suggests that Blizzard make this shadowy model into “Uber Andariel,” as “all the other Ubers are Diablo 2 bosses.”

So whether or not Diablo 4 Lilith will make her debut in Diablo 2 Resurrected remains to be seen. Either way, though, we can’t wait to battle the Daughter of Hatred all over again – even if that Poison Spray happens to be the most frustrating thing ever.