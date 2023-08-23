Diablo 4 players are elated with key Season 2 changes to Renown

Diablo 4 Season of Blood got a surprise reveal at Gamescom and one incoming change has fans overjoyed. The often-maligned renown grind looks set to get a little more forgiving.

Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant is barely a month into its run and Blizzard has shocked fans of the game by revealing Diablo 4 Season 2 at Gamescom on August 22. The first season got off to a rocky start with poorly received patches, multiversal glitches, and a bothersome in-game economy but Blizzard has a chance to right the ship.

A major sore point for newcomers to the franchise was the revelation that they would have to create a new character for every Diablo 4 Season. While this does add major replayability to the game with the chance to try new classes and playstyles, players dreaded retreading the cumbersome grind for Renown.

Blizzard partially addressed those Season 1 concerns with the reveal of shared map progress and some Renown carry-over from your most accomplished character. In a post to their blog, Blizzard has gone the extra mile announcing all characters, Seasonal and Eternal, will now share Renown. Players have called the move “a dramatically good decision”.

Players weigh-in on Diablo 4 Season 2 Renown changes

The particular point in Blizzard’s Season of Blood announcement that Diablo 4 players are referring to is this: “Paragon Points, Skill Points, Potion Charges, and Obol capacity upgrades will now carry over into a new Season once achieved with an Eternal or previous Seasonal Realm character.”

The change has been welcomed with open arms by players on Diablo 4’s famously prickly Subreddit. Some have hailed it as “the single best change to Season 2” based on the admittedly limited information we have so far.

Some detractors have expressed concerns that this change may dilute Diablo 4’s limited pool of content. However, the vast majority seem to be keen on the thought of skipping what they consider less desirable parts of the game.

“Definitely a good move if they plan to stick with the new character system,” one user said. “I can see myself enjoying the game long term, making more characters in future Seasons.”

Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant is still in full swing and won’t end until October 25. More news regarding the upcoming Season of Blood is a while off according to Blizzard.

They’ve said they’ll have a comprehensive breakdown of the season 2 mechanics for Diablo 4 closer to its release. In the interim, check out our massive list of guides on how to get the most out of Season of the Malignant while it lasts.

