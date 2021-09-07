Diablo 2 Classes: All characters in Resurrected

Battling the hordes of hell can be a nightmare if you don’t pick the right character, so here are all of Diablo 2 Resurrected’s classes.

As we draw ever closer to the fight to save Sanctuary, Diablo players old and new are looking to strap on their armor and get ready to vanquish hell’s finest in Diablo 2: Resurrected.

With the game being a faithful remaster, we’ll see all of the original classes return to the fray. From the Sorceress to the Barbarian, they’re all here and ready to take down the Prime Evils all over again.

If you’re looking to dive in but aren’t sure which character is the one for you, we’ve got them listed right here to help you make a more informed choice.

What classes are there in Diablo 2 Resurrected?

Being a straight remaster of the original Blizzard title, we’ll see the return of the full hero roster.

While players had to buy DLC to unlock the formidable Necromancer and stealthy Assassin, both characters will be available with Diablo 2 Resurrected’s base game.

Upon release, you’ll be able to play as:

Amazon

Assassin

Barbarian

Druid

Necromancer

Paladin

Sorceress

Diablo 2 classes: All available characters in Resurrected

While the Amazon has gone through a few visual changes coming into Diablo 2 Resurrected, she still remains one of the game’s most powerful classes. With the ability to throw Javelins or use the spear and shield, she’s the perfect blend of aggressive and defensive playstyles.

Assassin

So far we haven’t seen much of the Assassin, which may not be a shock considering stealth is her main method of combat. Perfect for players that like to one-shot enemies and get out without a scratch, the Assassin nurtures a high risk/high reward playstyle.

If you’re looking to cut down Diablo’s minions and look good doing it, then the Barbarian is the one for you. With the ability to wield both two-handed weapons alongside a shield and sword, you can either go fully offensive, or have a little bit of defense to make sure you don’t get obliterated.

Ever wanted your own animal arsenal? Then the Druid is the one for you. Allowing players to go down either an elemental or summoner-focused pathway, the Druid is perfect for tank players who want to scratch that magical itch. Also, he can turn into a werewolf, so there’s that.

The Necromancer has remained largely in the shadows during the Diablo 2 Resurrected alpha and beta tests, but he’s back in black and here for blood. Wielding armies of undead to his will, this macabre mage is perfect for players who are happy to send out ghouls to haunt the front lines while they bombard enemies with spells from behind.

For more traditional tank players, the Paladin is the one for you. Focusing on sword and shield-based combat, alongside spells to help top up your buffs and tear down enemy health bars, this righteous warrior is perfect for skilled fighters. He’s a little more complex than the Barbarian though, so make sure you’re ready for some grinding!

Rounding out our heroic roster is the Sorceress. Perfect for traditional mage players, her spells rely on the elements to heap damage upon her opponents. With the ability to rain fire, ice and lightning from the skies, the mistress of magic is one of the game’s most powerful classes.

So those are all seven of Diablo 2’s classes. With all of them available upon Resurrected’s release, you’ll be able to experiment away until your heart’s content!

