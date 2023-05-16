Are you wondering how to play the original Diablo in 2023? Here’s everything you need to know to experience Blizzard’s classic dungeon-crawler.

Diablo become one of the most iconic games when it was released back in 1996, and left a significant mark on the gaming industry. The game combined swift hack-and-slash gameplay with intricate RPG mechanics and catapulted the dungeon-crawling genre into the mainstream.

Almost three decades later, the highly anticipated Diablo IV is on the horizon, but those who want to revisit or discover where the franchise began may be wondering how to experience the original game.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to play the original Diablo in 2023.

How to play the original Diablo in 2023

GOG / Blizzard Entertainment The GOG version of the original Diablo is one of the ways to experience the game on PC.

For PC players looking to play the original Diablo, there are a couple of options. Blizzard offers a version of the original Diablo through its online store, which players can purchase and is compatible with modern operating systems.

There’s also GOG (Good Old Games), a popular platform known for preserving classic games for modern systems. They offer a version of the original Diablo that’s been updated to run smoothly on current Windows, Mac, and even Linux systems.

Finally, there’s a fan-made project called “Diablo: DevilutionX” that’s rebuilt the game’s source code for modern systems. This version can run on an incredibly wide range of devices, including Windows, Mac, Linux, Nintendo Switch, and even some smartphones.

Unfortunately, there’s no way to play the original Diablo on modern consoles including PS5 and Xbox Series X/S just yet. Players will have to keep an eye out for a digital re-release or remaster in the future. Thankfully, Blizzard often releases older games for new systems, as seen with Diablo 2 Resurrected, so it’s definitely a possibility that the original game will eventually receive the same treatment.

Whether you’re a long-time fan or a newcomer seeking a trip to the dungeons, that’s everything you need to know about how to play the original Diablo in 2023.

For more Diablo content, check out our guides below:

