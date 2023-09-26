Diablo 4 players demand one major change to improve builds

Builds are a key life force in Diablo 4 as they will dictate your playstyle. Ultimately, they are what will drive hours of gameplay. One aspect of D4 Builds has been left unchanged since the game launched, and players are growing tired of it.

There’s a lot of expectation for Diablo 4 Season 2 to deliver. The game’s second season – the Season of Blood – will bring in a raft of changes, including significant fixes to Resistances. A lot of this is in response to a lackluster first season in the eyes of the fans.

Article continues after ad

The community continues to be frustrated by underdelivering loot and item randomization. Even though these are core principles of Diablo 4, there’s another area that fans are desperate to see improved – builds. While it’s possible to make any number of powerful builds – particularly to cope with the endgame – a handy feature is still missing from the RPG title.

Article continues after ad

Blizzard Entertainment

Builds need to be fixed for Diablo 4 Season 2

In the words of Diablo 4 fan NeoViper101 on Reddit: “For the love of Lilith, give us the ability to swap between builds.” The user went into great detail about how the lack of the ability to tweak and customize builds properly is frustrating.

Article continues after ad

“Let’s get real. This game is downright beautiful for what it is. Sure, it needs a lot of fixing. But above all? All I want, and I’m sure I can speak for the majority of people who still play, is to be able to swap between builds without having to spend 30 minutes refunding every single skill & Paragon point and equipping every piece of gear. I would gladly pay MILLIONS of Gold just to be able to buy build slots. Hell, I’d even give up my completely useless 666 Platinum to buy even one or two.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Bespoke builds come with great benefits as it means that players can swap to a different build that might serve them better in a Nightmare Dungeon compared to taking on a World Boss for instance.

Article continues after ad

Another aggravated user agreed and said that it was also “the one thing I want” because they want to “try so many builds and have so much gear dedicated to other builds in my stash for my Druid. I just am not wasting my time respecting over and over again.

One more comment also doubled down on this point: “So my 100 Druid is basically done and I’m not playing anymore. I’d LOVE to try different builds with him- but it’s insanely annoying to do so. So I’d rather just not play and do something else.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

As well as the lack of additional build features, long-time fans are now leaving the game behind. One of the community’s most beloved Diablo streamers has finally had enough.