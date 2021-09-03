Diablo fans delighted with Amazon changes after criticism over Diablo 2 Resurrected look

Diablo players have praised the new face model for Diablo 2 Resurrected’s Amazon after initially claiming she looked like William Defoe.

No character has caused quite the chaos as Diablo 2 Resurrected‘s iconic gladiator-inspired warrior, the Amazon.

As OG fans piled in on Blizzard for supposedly censoring the remaster, one of the main complaints they has was that the once curvaceous javelin expert looked more masculine than her original model.

With the release of character-specific trailers, though, it seems like the Amazon has undergone some plastic surgery in the aftermath of both the Alpha and Beta tests, and fans are largely agreed that it was a much-needed change.

Advertisement

Diablo 2 Resurrected Amazon model changes

One of the main issues fans had with the Amazon was that her face looked incredibly masculine for a supposed exotic beauty.

With fans comparing her to legendary actor William Defoe, Blizzard have clearly heard the criticisms and have made a few adjustments. The release of her character-specific trailer saw her debut with a new look that is a vast improvement upon the original.

One fan describes the change as leaving them “very pleasantly surprised” in the responses to the official announcement tweet.

They actually improved the face! Very pleasantly surprised. Next stop, Assassin and Paladin! — KavorkaQQ (@KavorkaQQ) September 2, 2021

Another writes that these slight alterations are “amazing,” noting that she “looks brilliant” in comparison to her former self.

Advertisement

Amazing, looks brilliant! — Boutus Gaming (@BoutusGaming) September 2, 2021

Others have used Reddit as their discussion forum of choice. “Her face looks great now. I can’t believe people are still b**ching,” writes one fan, with another noting “I swear most gamers on this site haven’t seen a woman outside of a porno.”

“The face actually looks pretty good now. May be a hot take. But I am satisfied,” states one fan, with a follow up comment reading “wouldn’t say it’s done but the face sure has been improved a LOT.”

Diablo 2 Resurrected’s Amazon has been restored to her former glory, but we’ll have to wait and see if Blizzard choose to make any further improvements.

Advertisement

If you’re looking to tame this fearsome warrior, then be sure to check out our dedicated guide.