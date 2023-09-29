Diablo 4 players blast Blizzard for “sad” Call of Duty crossover with Lilith

It was a shock to many when a Diablo 4 and Call of Duty crossover was announced. While it bolsters CoD’s already stacked vault of skins, D4 players have criticized Blizzard for the move.

Ever wondered what Diablo’s Lilith and Inarius would look like in the CoD universe? No? Well, it doesn’t matter as Activision has gone ahead with the insane crossover. We’ll also see D4’s infamous Butcher take to the lands of Warzone 2 as well.

The reality is that the move makes all the sense in the world. Activision Blizzard owns both IPs, so mixing the two series is a no-brainer. Many Diablo fans are quite exasperated with the tie-in for a variety of reasons and have slammed Blizzard for it.

Call of Duty & Diablo 4 crossover upsets players

“Look at what they did to my beloved franchise,” exclaimed D4 user razbouz on the game’s subreddit. They highlighted the new Diablo 4 skins wielding firearms in Call of Duty.

One of the top comments was particularly savage saying: “Even Lilith and Inarius quit D4,” presumably in reference to the player’s ongoing gripes with the game.

“It is Activision’s franchise now. And Activision is driven by profit, not quality,” added one user, and someone else commented: “Blizzard is not the company you remember or grew up with. They are done, only similarity is the name.”

Whereas one user solemnly added: “It is pretty sad. Sigh.” Call of Duty skins make Activision tons of money, it goes without saying. However, the player consensus is that Blizzard has sold out the identity of Diablo 4 for profit.

While skins are a sore point for many fans it seems, the fan base is also unhappy with other areas of the RPG title too. Not only are Builds being called into question, but so is item randomization.