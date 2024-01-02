The Finals player shows how to endlessly troll enemies with Goo Gun

Heavy Build players are terrorizing the little people, with one player unleashing a whole new level of trolling using the Goo Gun.

The Finals has been a decent surprise amongst its player base since its launch early last month. Player numbers are relatively high, with players loving the teamplay focus in this FPS along with the power to blow everything up.

At its core, The Finals offers three builds for players to choose from, the Light, Medium, or Heavy, each offering different skill sets to help teams succeed. Of course, each has been under the microscope of balancing debates, with some feeling the Light is too weak, for example.

Balancing matters aside, each class is fun to use, and one player showed just how fun the Heavy build can be despite its overly sluggish nature.

The Finals Heavy player trolls foes with Goo Gun

The Heavy build focuses on brute force and holding down an area, with its gadgets focused on pure destruction or area control. Pull out the RPG to blow a hole in the wall, or pull out the Goo Gun to temporarily enclose spaces.

As mentioned, the Goo Gun excels at plugging up holes, but it’s also great at forcing enemies into choke points. One player focused on that latter goal, with the results borderline evil.

In a short clip shared to The Finals subreddit, a Heavy player showed their “new favorite hobby,” relentlessly peppering foes with the Goo Gun. They trapped a Medium player in the corner and then finished them off with a swing of the Sledgehammer.

“You can see the moment when the Medium goes insane,” OP celebrated in the comments section. Safe to say their clip was a hit, as plenty of players commented they were going to give the Goo Gun a run in their matches.

Of course, frequent users of the Heavy build should know how good the Goo Gun is, with multiple posts celebrating the gun’s uses. Don’t be surprised if you see a rise of the Goo Gun in The Finals, but beware, fire will stop the goo from doing its job.