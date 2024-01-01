Looking for the best puzzle games to play in 2024 ahead of the new year? We’ve rounded up the top games for you to check out right here.

Puzzle-themed video games have established a distinct and specialized sector within the gaming industry, engrossing players through their mentally taxing puzzles, imaginative visuals, and engaging storylines. These games provide an engaging fusion of entertainment, problem-solving, and creativity, thereby transcending conventional genres.

Moreover, puzzle games offer an enjoyable break from the fast-paced action and intense competition that are typical of numerous other categories, as players pursue solutions to mysteries and overcome obstacles patiently.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

As 2023 draws to a close, let’s look at the best puzzle games to play in 2024 to begin the year in a puzzling fashion.

7 best puzzle games to play in 2024

The Talos Principle 2

Croteam Players need to solve intriguing puzzles in a breathtaking world.

The Talos Principle 2 has a philosophical storyline that players must unravel as they explore a variety of settings and structures, many of which are placed in breathtaking environments. Players are prompted to ponder the essence of consciousness, existence, and artificial intelligence through a blend of puzzle-solving and exploration.

The game was released in November 2023 and is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, and Microsoft Windows.

Article continues after ad

The Turing Test

Bulkhead Interactive The Turing Test involves solving puzzles in space using special tools.

Ava Turing, an engineer entrusted with the investigation of an isolated research facility, is the protagonist of The Turing Test, which takes place in a futuristic setting on Jupiter’s moon Europa. The objective of the game is to utilize the Energy Manipulation Tool (EMT) to manipulate energy spheres to succeed in a succession of progressively more difficult puzzles.

Article continues after ad

The game was released in August 2016 and is available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, and Google Stadia.

Article continues after ad

Viewfinder

Sad Owl Studios Viewfinder is a mind-trip of clicking pictures and bending reality.

Viewfinder is a game where players create new geometries and layouts by projecting pictures from two-dimensional sources, such as photographs, onto the three-dimensional space of the game’s environment. Use these to unlock teleporter gadgets at the level’s finish and solve puzzles.

The game is one of the coolest mind trips in modern gaming and has become immensely popular. It was released in July 2023 and is available on PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows, and PlayStation 5.

Superliminal

Pillowcastle Mind-bending optical illusions and surreal perspectives are at the core of Superliminal.

With its mind-bending features centered around forced perspective and optical illusions, the first-person puzzle game, Superliminal draws in players. Immersed in a bizarre dream therapy program, the Pierce Institute presents players with a dreamy setting as they solve a series of tricky puzzles.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The main idea of the game is to change the size and perspective of things in the game world by picking them up and putting them in different positions to access more areas. Superliminal was released in November 2019 and is available to play on macOS, Windows, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Linux, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Tetris Effect: Connected

Enhance Games The blocky arcade hit now brings multiplayer with gorgeous graphics.

With a contemporary and immersive spin, Tetris Effect: Connected expands upon the original Tetris concept. Sticking to the classic Tetris formula, players are once again challenged to clear the playfield by forming solid lines out of falling blocks.

Article continues after ad

On the other hand, the new Connected feature adds a multiplayer cooperative mode that allows up to three people to work together to solve the puzzle. Players can plan together, pool their Tetris abilities, and accomplish common objectives with the help of the linked feature.

Article continues after ad

The game was released in November 2018 and is available to play on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Meta Quest, Xbox Series X and Series S, and PlayStation 5.

It Takes Two

Hazelight Studios It Takes Two is a fun couch co-op puzzle-solving adventure.

A two-player cooperative action-adventure game, It Takes Two is the only game of its kind. Players work together to control Cody and May, two small characters with their own distinct personalities and sets of skills, in this cooperative game.

Article continues after ad

As players travel through several regions and tackle a variety of tasks designed to test the combined abilities of both characters, the game’s mechanics emphasize the importance of continuous communication and cooperation.

Article continues after ad

The game was released in March 2021 and is available to play on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch.

The Past Within

Rusty Lake It is one of the top cross-platform co-op puzzle games that brings horror into the spotlight.

Asymmetrical gameplay is a hallmark of The Past Within. In this game, players work on separate tasks and are unable to view or intervene with the challenges that their partner is solving. Puzzles in one period can affect clues in another, and the player’s actions in the future can change the past.

Article continues after ad

Effective communication and detailed descriptions of each other’s clues and puzzles are crucial for them to finish the game. The Past Within was released in November 2022 and is available to play on Android, iOS, macOS, Windows, and Nintendo Switch.

Article continues after ad

So there you have it – all the best puzzle games to get your 2024 started in the right way. For more such content, stay tuned with us at Dexerto.

Games like Honkai Star Rail | Games like Cyberpunk 2077 | Games like Stardew Valley | Best Xbox Game Pass games | Best Souls games | Best Oddworld games | Best OLED Switch games | Best survival games | 10 Best MMOs in 2023 | Best scary Roblox horror games in 2023 | Best survival games | Best Apple Arcade games | Best mobile games | Best MMO games | Best LGBTQ+ video games | 9 best Final Fantasy games ranked