Viewfinder: Gameplay, trailer & everything we know

Viewfinder is a puzzle-exploration game from Sad Owl Studios. Here’s everything there is to know about this intriguing game.

Viewfinder’s first trailer was revealed at the Game Awards 2022 and we’ve never seen anything like it. The game uses photography, hence the title ‘Viewfinder,’ to expand the world around you, taking pictures, then adding them to the game world.

The game is being developed by Sad Owl Studios and has been described as a “mind-bending first-person adventure game in which you can reshape reality by placing found objects into the world.” Here’s everything there is to know about this unique and original puzzle game adventure.

The player uses a photo of a bridge to build a bridge in the game world.

Does Viewfinder have a release date?

Not yet, as Viewfinder has only just been formally announced, so there’s no release date as of yet.

What platforms will Viewfinder be released on?

Viewfinder is confirmed to be coming to PlayStation and PC. There’s been no word on Xbox or Nintendo platforms.

Trailer

Check out the Viewfinder trailer below:

Gameplay and setting

Viewfinder is played from a first-person point of view and sees the player walking through a colorful world with their camera, taking pictures and placing these frames into the landscape. Then the pictures come alive and become part of the world, changing the feel, art style, and tone of the area. The game even features art from real life and blends this seamlessly with the game world.

The goal is to use these photos to traverse the game world in creative ways by thinking carefully. Using the right image will allow the player to bend the world to their will and reach places that were previously inaccessible. However, each image also alters the game world and poses its own challenges once it has been integrated.

