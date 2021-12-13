PlayStation Plus PS5 games 2021 ranked

PS Plus subscribers were treated to another year of free games in 2021, in particular, PS5 gamers. That being said, here’s every free PS5 game on PS Plus in 2021 ranked from worst to best.

At the end of the day, your PS Plus membership is paying for the right to play your favorite multiplayer games online. Free digital downloads of great games are merely a bonus perk of the membership in Sony’s eyes.

Nevertheless, PlayStation owners are still treated to some excellent games, and 2021 was no different. From innovative puzzle games to chaotic, destruction-based racing games, PS5 owners have seen it all. Whilst most PS Plus games can be played on PS4 and PS5, we’re ranking the ones purely selected and singled out for the PS5. So here they are, 2021’s PS Plus games from worst to best.

PS Plus games ranked from worst to best in 2021

12. Godfall: Challenger Edition – December 2021 PS Plus Game

Godfall was supposed to be a gigantic AAA, day one release for the PS5, but it didn’t fare well critically. Outside of its outstanding visuals was an ordinary game that didn’t particularly excel at anything.

However, for December 2021, it was announced that players could get Godfall for free, presumably with a year’s worth of updates and content, sadly, this wasn’t the case. Instead, players got Godfall: Challenger Edition, a severely stripped-back version of the original that encourage players to then buy the omitted story mode. The transparent effort was seen through by gamers and proved to be very unpopular.

11. Destruction All-Stars – February 2021 PS Plus Game

A flashy game that exemplified the philosophy of style over substance. It looked to shake up the arcade, combat racing genre by allowing players to exit the vehicle, find new ones, and pull off exuberant tricks in the process.

But it sacrificed this flash for repetitive game modes and an overall lack of imagination to keep players engaged. It offered solo content, but it was quite threadbare and felt like a basic tutorial for the main portion of the game – multiplayer. It’s wasn’t the best game in the world, and for a good time might be best enjoyed with friends.

10. Oddworld: Soulstorm – April 2021 PS Plus Game

It’s never a bad thing to see Abe, a chanting, farting, Murkodon that does his best to escape the clutches of peril and free his people. Abe’s Odyssey and Abe’s Exodus were successful puzzle games on the first PlayStation console, and then the series went on a weird adventure for the next couple of decades.

Soulstorm was a return to classic Abe gameplay, but a bunch of problems plagued the game on release. Its repetitive gameplay was great for long-time fans but will put off newcomers to the franchise. It lacked the spark and originality of the PS1 games but did well as a free game on PS Plus.

9. Hunter’s Arena: Legends – August 2021 PS Plus Game

A condensed OVO, PVE battle royale with magical creatures and warriors was a zany but interesting concept on paper.

On one hand, it felt like a fresh battle royale concept that players weren’t accustomed to. On the flip side, this was also to the game’s detriment as it wasn’t advanced enough to be a true competitor to the leading BR titles in the world. Its idea felt stronger than its execution and had a sense of needing more time to feel exceptional.

But, if you’re tired of Fortnite and Warzone, then Hunter’s Arena: Legends might be worth giving a go.

8. Maquette – March 2021 PS Plus Game

Anyone who’s played Superliminal will recognize the manipulation mechanics in Maquette. At its core, it’s a creative puzzle game that required the player to think outside the box, and typically change the size of the box too!

There’s a lot of satisfaction to be had with Maquette, but its potential was stunted by some obvious issues. Technical problems like bugs and glitches were quite abundant at launch, and some of the puzzles were frustrating trial and error experiences that sometimes disregarded logic. But if you do want to test your lateral thinking and puzzle-solving abilities, then Maquette will provide this.

7. Maneater – January 2021 PS Plus Game

In a year of ‘out there’ PS Plus games, Maneater might just be the most adventurous of the lot.

Taking control of a shark, you must avenge your mother’s death by evolving your shark to become the ultimate shark. Unfortunately, this required lot of grinding of tedious objectives such as eating and attacking other fish. You can also attack humans as well to spice things up.

It’s a game that can suffer from the novelty wearing off too quickly. But it’s got enough bite to keep you going and see the story through to its conclusion. An asymmetrical multiplayer mode might have bolstered its repertoire of gameplay and extended its life.

6. Operation Tango – June 2021 PS Plus Game

We need more games like Operation Tango in the world. Yes, it clearly borrowed its concept from 2015’s wildly entertaining Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes – but so what?

The idea was easy-to-understand, two players each have a defined role – the Spy and the Spy’s eyes – and have to complete some covert operations. The Spy will have to act on the instructions passed down by the instructee, making for some heated discussions and situations.

It’s a fun party game that didn’t always click. Some of the mini-games are frustrating and inconsistent, it could only be played online (so no couch co-op), and it did have some software problems too.

5. A Plague Tale: Innocence – July 2021 PS Plus Game

Possibly the darkest (literally) and least upbeat title on this list, A Plague Tale: Innocence was nominated for numerous awards thanks to its heartwarming story.

It borrowed from many modern-day horror games having to avoid conflict at all costs. Not only that, but the fear of being chewed up by rats was a constant rush of anxiety and dread. Puzzles, stealth, and survival were all the order of the day for Amicia and her younger brother Hugo. It’s a solid AAA single-player title and did well enough to warrant a sequel.

4. Knockout City/First Class Trouble – November 2021 PS Plus Games

We’ve tied November’s games together as it’s the only month really that provided a double offering of proper PS5 games to players. So it gets plaudits for that alone, and also gets marks for offering two really solid games.

Knockout City was a well-received dodegball-esque title that pitted teams against one another. Games take place across a variety of weird and wacky arenas, and it provided hours of back-and-forth sporting action.

Whereas First Class Trouble carried on the multiplayer theme for November with a familiar-feeling game. Players needed to work together to figure out who’s trustworthy and identify the wrongdoer amongst them. It sounded a bit sus to us, but players lapped up the newer elements it brought to the genre and First Class Trouble rounded off a multiplayer-focused month of games.

3. Hell Let Loose – October 2021 PS Plus Game

Whatever you think of Hell Let Loose’s brutally realistic interpretation of war, there’s no denying its desire to make you learn. This was not a game designed for Call of Duty or even Battlefield players, Hell Let Loose is stern and harsh.

Matches can last an eternity, maps are huge, and tactics, strategy, and communication are simply non-negotiable. If you could get used to the game’s steep learning curve, then there’s an authentic FPS game here waiting for you.

2. Wreckfest – May 2021 PS Plus Game

Wreckfest takes hints of Motorstorm, Destruction Derby, and Burnout to create one super-duper manic-filled experience.

You’ll be racing, taking part in intense 1v1 duels, and straight-up wrecking foes in demolition derby events. The tracks are designed for collisions and instill a sense of trepidation. After all, you could be one fatal crash away from having your race participation terminated. With franchises such as Gran Turismo, Forza, and F1 out there, a game like Wreckfest can fall by the way side.

But you definitely shouldn’t let it!

1. Overcooked: All You Can Eat – September 2021 PS Plus Game

Our top pick for 2021 goes to one of the most perfect displays of local co-op you are ever likely to see. Team 17 managed to take the concept of two players cooking and turn it into something special and unique.

Overcooked’s premise was simple, have the first few levels teach you about the basics of each food to prepare. Then introduce some chaotic elements like moving platforms, and eventually mix all these ingredients together to see what you’ve learned. You’ll condemn your friend or significant other for leaving fries to burn or accidentally yeeting a burger patty into the bin.

‘All You Can Eat’ came with every level from the first two games, as well as the DLC. It’s a sumptuous package of deliciousness, and anyone who owns it should play it.