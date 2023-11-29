7 games like Cyberpunk 2077 you should play in 2023

It’s been a while since the release of Phantom Liberty, Cyberpunk 2077’s cutting-edge DLC. If you’re done exploring the cities of Dogtown and Night City but crave more of that futuristic action, then we’ve got you covered.

Cyberpunk 2077 was met with much negativity upon its release owing to the plethora of bugs plaguing the game, which made the game almost unplayable.

However, since the release of the 2.0 update, Cyberpunk 2077 has turned over a new leaf, with the game finally receiving praise for its world and story, and rightfully so since Cyberpunk 2077 provides players with one of the best settings and storylines to immerse themselves in.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

That being said, finishing Cyberpunk 2077 can leave you homesick for Night City, which is exactly why we have curated a list of games like Cyberpunk 2077, be it the futuristic setting, fast-paced gameplay, or the enigmatic characters. Let’s take a look at some games that showcase these features.

Ghostrunner

One More Level Ghostrunner gameplay snippet

Released in the same year as Cyberpunk, Ghostrunner shared a lot of similarities to CD Projekt Red’s magnum opus. However, the one difference was that Ghostrunner was vastly better in a lot of aspects when compared to Cyberpunk.

Article continues after ad

While it is not entirely fair to compare Ghostrunner to Cyberpunk since Ghostrunner is more focused on gameplay with fast-paced action while the latter is more of a story-driven experience.

Article continues after ad

Nonetheless, Ghostrunner is a game that will be right up your alley if you liked the gameplay of Cyberpunk 2077. With the recent release of Ghostrunner’s sequel receiving fairly positive reviews, now would be a perfect time to jump into the fast-paced cyberpunk action.

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided

Eidos-Montreal Adam Jensen in Deus Ex: Mankind Divided

If you’re a true fan of the cyberpunk genre, you ought to know about Deus Ex. All cyberpunk games owe something to the iconic Deus Ex, which is a franchise almost 20 years old. While the last Deus Ex game was released almost seven years ago, with the franchise’s future looking bleak, recently rumors of a new Deus Ex game have started spreading.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The narrative, which is set around 2029, is set in a futuristic Prague that is reminiscent of Night City. Although Mankind Divided’s campaign is brief, Cyberpunk 2077 fans will enjoy its captivating plot and unique gaming features.

Observer: System Redux

Bloober Team The character Janus is similar to a Ripperdoc in Observer: System Redux

Set in 2084, Observer: System Redux is a phenomenal indie detective thriller. Similar to how Cyberpunk 2077 had Keanu Reeves, Observer stars the legendary actor Rutger Hauer, who you might remember as the spine-chilling antagonist from the first Blade Runner film.

Article continues after ad

Like Braindances in Cyberpunk 2077, Observer lets you play as a detective who hacks people’s minds to unravel mysteries and find clues. What transpires is a stellar mystery drenched in a noir atmosphere and distinct visuals. All in all, Observer: System Redux is a must-play if you’re a fan of Cyberpunk 2077 or not.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Disco Elysium

ZA/UM Disco Elysium branching narrative makes for some extremely compelling scenarios.

Often regarded as one of the greatest science fiction narrative-driven games, Disco Elysium has a strong focus on worldbuilding and player freedom. At first, the game looks like a basic point-and-click game, but it is much more than that. Despite having a top-down perspective, the game has some of the most beautiful artwork, with the whole game giving off the feel of a moving painting.

Article continues after ad

Like Cyberpunk 2077, Disco Elysium is a dialogue-heavy role-playing game. However, in contrast to Cyberpunk 2077, your actions actually make a difference, and choosing a different dialogue can lead you to vastly different situations, which is one of the best parts about Disco Elysium.

Article continues after ad

Mirror’s Edge Catalyst

DICE Parkour in Mirror’s Edge Catalyst

Cyberpunk 2077 offers a unique perk called “Parkour!” which, when combined with a double jump, can be very exciting to use to be able to traverse around Night City. However, the parkour in Cyberpunk 2077 leaves a lot to be desired, with the body animations feeling rigid.

Article continues after ad

If you crave more of that fast-paced first-person parkour, then Mirror’s Edge Catalyst is just the game for you. While the game has a lackluster story, the free-running gameplay and visuals are mesmerizing with a focus on urban exploration.

Citizen Sleeper

Jump Over The Age Citizen Sleeper cover art

Citizen Sleeper follows the story of a totalitarian corporation that implants human minds into robots to control them. Players take control of “Sleeper,” who has fled this isolation and is battling for his freedom. Cyberpunk 2077’s themes and those of Citizen Sleeper are quite similar. But the tabletop features are what really catch the eye.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

CD Projekt Red took direct inspiration from the original 1988 tabletop game Cyberpunk while making Cyberpunk 2077. However, the tabletop elements were omitted by the creators, who only used the game’s settings and motifs while leaving the tabletop features. What sets Citizen Sleeper apart is its staying true to its taabletop roots, making dice rolling gripping and exciting.

Ruiner

Reikon Games The stunning cover art of Ruiner

Set in the cyberpunk cityscape of Rengkok in 2091, Ruiner puts you in the shoes of a disguised, anonymous figure who is sent to save their sibling from the evil organization known as Heaven. In terms of physical augmentations, technological weaponry, and, of course, the environment, Ruiner is very similar to Cyberpunk.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

However, the gameplay is vastly different, as Ruiner is a twin-stick shooter from an isometric perspective. Nonetheless, the game features a gripping narrative that will keep you hooked till the end of the game, and as the story comes to an end, you will be left with more questions than answers.

Those were seven games like Cyberpunk 2077 you should play in 2023. For more gaming content, check out some of our other recommendation lists below:

Games like Honkai Star Rail | Games like Stardew Valley | Best Xbox Game Pass games | Best Souls games | Best Oddworld games | Best OLED Switch games | Best survival games |10 Best MMOs in 2022 | Best scary Roblox horror games in 2022 | Best survival games | Best Apple Arcade games | Best mobile games | Best MMO games | Best LGBTQ+ video games | 9 best Final Fantasy games ranked

Article continues after ad