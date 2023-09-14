Best Fantasy Premier League forwards in Gameweek 5 according to AI

The Fantasy Premier League season is now well underway, and the first international break out of the way. If you’re still struggling to decide which forward to pair alongside Erling Haaland, then this AI has projected which players are going to be the highest FPL scorers in Gameweek 5 and beyond.

By now, a clear template has formed and a number of players are deemed ‘essential.’ After you’ve picked out the best premium FPL options for your team, you need to start looking at certain picks that can differentiate you from your opponents.

With a number of popular options across the defense, midfield, and attack, it’s hard to know who you should pick.

Luckily, the FantasyFootballHub AI has done the hard work for you, ranking players by the highest projected points for the next few weeks, starting from Gameweek 5.

AI predicts Gameweek 5 FPL points: Top 10 Forwards

Here’s who the FFH AI has predicted to be the highest points scorers in Gameweeks 5-8 of the 2023/24 Premier League season.

Rank Player Price (£m) Predicted Points 1 Erling Haaland 14.0 34 2 Carlton Morris 5.5 21 3 Nicolas Jackson 7.2 20 4 Gabriel Jesus 7.9 20 5 Julian Alvarez 6.7 19 6 Ollie Watkins 8.0 19 7 Yoane Wissa 6.2 19 8 Taiwo Awoniyi 6.6 17 9 Alexander Isak 7.7 17 10 Lyle Foster 5.0 16

While names like Jackson and Watkins are very popular picks, Gabriel Jesus finds himself back in the mix following his return from injury, as well as high hopes for Man City’s Julian Alvarez.

Perhaps most interesting is the inclusion of Carlton Morris and Lyle Foster in this. Both players play each other in Gameweek 5, with Luton and Burnley the sole teams to have a double gameweek in GW5, and both are expected to see heightened returns as a result. Long term, they might not be brilliant picks, but for a one-week punt, you might be tempted to try one of them.

Also expected to rack up 16 points in the following four gameweeks are Dominic Solanke from Bournemouth and Odsonne Edouard of Crystal Palace, both of whom are in decent form, though their fixtures aren’t exactly easy.

