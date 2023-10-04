Top 6 essential players for Fantasy Premier League wildcard: Best FPL wildcard picks

Many players have found themselves desperate to hit their wildcard button in Fantasy Premier League after a string of poor performances from the most popular players in the game, but which players are absolutely essential on your wildcard? Here are our top picks.

The wildcard can be an invaluable utility in Fantasy Premier League. With the ability to completely change up your team at no cost, it can turn your season around if played well.

Article continues after ad

For that reason, you want to pick players with the chance of scoring you the most points, from a range of teams, based on form, fixtures, and a number of other factors.

Article continues after ad

Here are who we recommend you have to bring in on your wildcard, with a number of them featuring in the best FPL wildcard team.

Best FPL wildcard essential picks

Mohamed Salah (12.6m, MID) Form: 7.0

Kieran Trippier (6.8m, DEF) Form: 12.7

Son Heung-min (9.3m, MID) Form: 7.7

Matty Cash (4.9m, DEF) Form: 4.3

Erling Haaland (14.1m, FWD) Form: 4.7

James Maddison (7.9m, MID) Form: 4.0



When looking at both form and fixtures, it’s hard to look past these players. Haaland features in 91.4% of teams but a number of players are looking to possibly ship him out — a move we couldn’t recommend more against.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

While Salah wasn’t super popular in Gameweek 1, it’s become clear that he’s well worth the investment depending on how you want to build your team, and it’s certainly possible to have him, Haaland, and fellow form star Son in a good FPL team.

Article continues after ad

Son and Maddison have a tremendous run and fixtures from Gameweek 8-12, with matches against Luton, Fulham, Chelsea, and Wolves all in the mix. Meanwhile, Trippier has matchups against West Ham, Crystal Palace, Wolves, and Bournemouth, all of whom have decent clean sheet potential and he could easily pick up assist points, too.

Article continues after ad

Honorable mentions

Those are our essential picks for your FPL wildcard, but there are a number of honorable mentions who should almost certainly be at least considered for your squad. We would advise taking a look at West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen (7.2m, MID) and James Ward-Prowse (6.3m, MID), Spurs’ Destiny Udogie (4.8m, DEF), Newcastle’s Anthony Gordon (5.6m, MID) and, of course, Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins (8.0m, FWD).

Article continues after ad

With a limited budget, you’d be hard-pressed to get all of the players we recommend into your team, but it’s worth trying to squeeze most of them in and seeing what cuts could be made.