Baldur’s Gate 3 cast can fight to the death with insane Tekken 8 mods

A Baldur’s Gate 3 mod for Tekken 8 sees Astarion, Lae’zel, and more join the King of Iron Fist Tournament.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is going through something of a renaissance with mods now that official support has arrived alongside Patch 7. It didn’t take players long to crack the game’s dev toolkit and blow the possibilities wide open.

Since then, we’ve seen players add real-time combat to the game and turn it into something resembling Call of Duty’s zombie mode. Of course, with the popularity of Baldur’s Gate 3, it shouldn’t be too surprising to see modders for other games looking to it for inspiration.

Enter Nexus Mods user D0ct0rSauce and their suite of Tekken 8 mods that translate all of Baldur’s Gate 3’s Origin Characters into the fan-favorite fighting game. A brief trailer of their work on Reddit shows off some bonkers what-if scenarios.

The mods themselves are some basic model swaps so don’t expect to see any unique movesets for the Baldur’s Gate 3 gang in Tekken 8. Still, the thought that went into picking certain Tekken fighters as the base for their Baldur’s Gate 3 counterparts does a little to make up for that.

Astarion taking on the flamboyant style of Lee Chaolan seems perfectly fitting for the character and Karlach using Azucena’s no-nonsense MMA is another stellar pairing. Players seem to agree on many of the swaps as well.

“Jun for Shadowheart because her attacks look like they do holy damage was clever,” one player mentioned. Another praised the “Lore accurate Lae’zel fighting style”, after seeing her bust out Reina’s moveset.

Each Baldur’s Gate 3 Origin Character has their own individual mod on D0ct0rSauce’s Nexus Mods page and can be downloaded as a costume for their Tekken 8 counterpart.

While there’s some hilarity to be had in facing down seasoned Tekken characters with a glassy-eyed Baldur’s Gate 3 companion, the real joy in these mods is finally giving Lae’zel and Shadowheart a healthy outlet to hash out their differences.