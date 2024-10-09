All Sparking Episode What-If scenarios in Dragon Ball Sparking Zero & how to unlock them

Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero includes What-If scenarios throughout each character’s Episode Battle mode campaigns, but they’re not easy to get hold of.

These Episode Battles are fully realized narratives, including their cutscenes and showdowns, and take place across multiple Sagas from the beloved anime series.

In addition to exploring the canon story and outcomes, Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero reimagines some of the anime’s pivotal moments through its What-If scenarios and pathways.

Want to know more about Sparking Episodes, including how to unlock each pathway and what they all entail? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered right here.

What are Sparking Episodes & how do you unlock them?

Dexerto/Bandai Namco

The What-if scenarios featured through the game’s campaign are called Sparking Episodes, and each character has at least one of these pathways hidden throughout their journey.

While each Sparking Episode has different requirements to be met to trigger them, you must first ensure you have not lowered the difficulty of Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero’s Episode battle mode. If you do, these Sparking Episodes will not be accessible.

As such, keep the default difficulty enabled if you want to explore these diverging timelines.

All what-if pathways in Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero & guides

Throughout Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero’s Episode Battle mode, all playable characters will have at least one What-If pathway to unlock and enjoy.

These vary in length, but regardless, each will surely have Dragon Ball fans jumping for joy at seeing their favorite moments from the anime take a completely new turn.

Once a Sparking Episode pathway is completed, you’ll earn one of the game’s Trophies and Achievements.

Can you complete the Sparking Episodes & the main storyline?

Dexerto/Bandai Namco

Thankfully, Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero lets you do it all in Episode mode. After completing each character’s unique Sparking Episodes, you can continue down the main storyline.

Head back to the pillar Episode that causes the divergence and triggers these What-If Scenarios and complete them as normal to progress through each character’s main questlines.

That’s everything you need to know about Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero’s What-If scenarios, how to unlock each unique Sparking Episode, and how each pathway plays out.

