All Dragon Ball Sparking Zero Achievements & Trophies

Dragon Ball Sparking Zero has a plethora of unique Achievements and Trophies for players to unlock. Here’s the full list.

Budokai Tenkaichi is finally back, with Dragon Ball Sparking Zero a fantastic return for the beloved franchise. Given that it’s been 17 years since the last installment, the game has plenty of new content including gameplay features, characters, and plenty more for fans to dive into.

Naturally, for completionists, you will want to complete all Episodes in the story mode, collecting Dragon Balls and powering up all characters along the way. But there’s so much more to see and do beyond that.

Dexerto/Bandai Namco Dragon Ball Sparking Zero has hours of content to jump into

For those looking to tick every box, here’s the full look at every Achievement and Trophy in Dragon Ball Sparking Zero.

Dragon Ball Sparking Zero Achievements & Trophies

Sparking! – Obtained all trophies.

A Taste of Victory – Won 10 matches.

Winning Streak – Won 100 matches.

Encounter with New Rivals – Fought in 3 Online Battles.

Connected Rivals – Fought in 100 Online Battles.

Prepping For Battle – Customized a character.

Fated Confrontation – Viewed 20 special Banter scenes.

A Flair for Fighting – Viewed 20 Special Finishers.

World Tournament Champion – Achieved victory in the World Tournament.

Cell Games Champion – Achieved victory in the Cell Games.

Other World Tournament Master – Achieved victory in the Other World Tournament.

Tournament of Destroyers Dominator – Achieved victory in the Tournament of Destroyers.

Tournament of Power Top Dog – Achieved victory in the Tournament of Power.

I Can Never Get Enough! – Completed Goku's Saga.

Side by Side – Completed the "Side by Side" chapter of Goku's Saga.

Pushing the Limit – Completed the "Pushing the Limit" chapter of Goku's Saga.

The Changing Future – Completed the "The Changing Future" chapter of Goku's Saga.

Mind Your Own Business… – Completed Vegeta's Saga.

Parental Bond – Completed the "Parental Bond" chapter of Vegeta's Saga.

Number One Spot – Completed the "Number One Spot" chapter of Vegeta's Saga.

I'm Not a Kid Anymore! – Completed Gohan's Saga.

The Strongest Warrior – Completed the "The Strongest Warrior" chapter of Gohan's Saga.

Sorry to Keep You Waiting… – Completed Piccolo's Saga.

A Mentor's Guidance – Completed the "A Mentor's Guidance" chapter of Piccolo's Saga.

Mortal God, I Won't Lose! – Completed Future Trunks's Saga.

Shining Hope – Completed the "Shining Hope" chapter of Future Trunks's Saga.

Inherited Pride – Completed the "Inherited Pride" chapter of Future Trunks's Saga.

Embarking toward Tomorrow – Completed the "Embarking toward Tomorrow" chapter of Future Trunks's Saga.

The Atrocious Emperor – Completed Frieza's Saga.

Frieza Force Joins the Fray – Completed the "Frieza Force Joins the Fray" chapter of Frieza's Saga.

Zero Mortal Plan – Completed Goku Black's Saga.

Proof of Justice – Completed the "Proof of Justice" chapter of Goku Black's Saga.

Strength Is Justice – Completed Jiren's Saga.

True Strength – Completed the "True Strength" chapter of Jiren's Saga.

The All-Knowing – Complete 21 Sagas in Episode Battle.

Dream Battle – Completed 30 Bonus Battles.

Come forth, Shenron! – Summoned Shenron and had a wish granted.

Come forth, Porunga! – Summoned Porunga and had a wish granted.

Come forth, Super Shenron! – Summoned Super Shenron and had a wish granted.

Rookie Warrior – Reached Player Level 5.

Seasoned Warrior – Reached Player Level 20.

Zenionnaire – Earned a total of 1,000,000 Zeni.

Big Spender – Spent a total of 1,000,000 Zeni.

A Little Something – Obtained 10 different Ability Items.

Ready for Anything – Obtained 50 different Ability Items.

New Challengers – Unlocked 10 characters. (Excludes add-on characters)

A Gathering of Rivals – Unlocked 40 characters. (Excludes add-on characters)

Showing Off – Completely edited a Player Card.

Rookie Title Collector – Earned a title.

Title Collector – Earned 100 titles.

As expected, some of these require players to grind out the game, while others are much more straightforward to complete. Collecting Dragon Balls to Summon Shenron, Super Shenron, and Porunga requires completing various challenges and missions from Whis.

Certain characters can only be unlocked from these wishes, so be sure to use them wisely if you do want to try and unlock all Achievements & Trophies for the game.

Furthermore, the Big Spender will, of course, mean grinding through the game to earn as much Zeni as possible. For tips on how to do so, check out our guide here.

However, for those eager to complete the game, this is every Achievement and Trophy included in Dragon Ball Sparking Zero.