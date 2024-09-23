CJ from GTA San Andreas returns in Black Myth Wukong mod

Here we go again! CJ from Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas is now playable in the PC version of Black Myth: Wukong, thanks to a mod that switches out The Destined One for a gang banger from Grove Street.

Black Myth: Wukong stars the awesome monkey warrior known as The Destined One, but even the greatest fighter under the heavens isn’t enough for the modding community.

Sites like Nexus Mods host Black Myth: Wukong mods that switch out The Destined One for the likes of Tifa from Final Fantasy VII, Goku from Dragon Ball, and Deadpool from Marvel Comics.

Article continues after ad

One mod for Black Myth: Wukong replaces The Destined One with CJ from Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, rebuilt in all his PS2-era blocky glory and sporting an AK-47 in place of a magic staff. A video of the mod in action can be seen on the Dush YouTube channel.

Article continues after ad

Not only does the mod replace The Destined One with CJ, but it also switched out Erlang, the Sacred Destiny, with Big Smoke, one of the antagonists from San Andreas.

Article continues after ad

The reason for their hostility in this game is unclear, though it’s possible The Destined One stole two number 9s, a number 9 large, a number 6 with extra dip, a number 7, two number 45s, one with cheese, and a large soda.

While this mod isn’t available yet, there is another CJ mod that can downloaded via the Silence Exterminator Patreon. This requires a paid subscription, though it also offers mods that let you play as characters like Gear 5 Luffy from One Piece and Clive Rosfield from Final Fantasy XVI.

Article continues after ad

It’s doubtful that CJ will ever reappear in an official capacity, seeing as how the Grand Theft Auto series rarely brings back old protagonists. So, it’s up to the fans to keep the spirit of Grove Street alive by bringing him back in mods, even if it means he has to go on a rampage in the olden days.