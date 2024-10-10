Dragon Ball Sparking Zero devs have a simple piece of advice for struggling players

Dragon Ball Sparking Zero players are getting wrecked in the Great Ape Vegeta battle, and Bandai has some advice for them.

Dragon Ball Sparking Zero hasn’t even fully launched yet, but the game is already amassing an impressive player count. While the majority of players’ reception of the game has been positive so far, one huge complaint is linked to one of the battles in the game, mostly due to how hard it is.

At one point in the Episode Battle mode, players will have to face Great Ape Vegeta. Now, despite appearing early on in the story, he has been quite a tough foe to deal with – sporting all sorts of community posts, reactions, and even memes from players.

Bandai Namco is entirely aware of this situation. Seeing how veteran and new players are having a hard time, they responded in an interesting way. In a post on X, they gave the community a piece of advice saying: “Lower Difficulty and Retry.”

The post also mentioned, “A win is a win,” and featured a gif of the Great Ape Vegeta. It’s pretty solid advice, but… as seen from the responses, it’s not one the community would willingly take so easily.

“Absolutely NOT,” one user replied.

A different person who refused to lower the difficulty argued: “Nah, there’s a penalty for lowering the difficulty!! Fight with pride!!”

Meanwhile, one user who managed to win the fight said: “Beat him without lowering the difficulty. Just needed 100+ tries but we don’t talk about that.”

As with other fighting games, Dragon Ball Sparking Zero has its own controls and movement mechanics you’ll need to be aware of if you want to breeze through the enemies.

If you find yourself stuck in this fight, you’ll want to know how to Sonic Sway, Deflect Beams, and more.