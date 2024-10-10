Dragon Ball Sparking Zero players are being reported just for winning in ranked

Dragon Ball Sparking Zero players have been experiencing one major issue since launch. They’re getting reported for being too good in ranked.

Dragon Ball Sparking Zero is already a massive hit – and it’s only in early access. Despite the overall positive reception, the community isn’t happy about one thing when it comes to playing online.

Some players have brought up a major issue in which they would get reported by the enemy player despite playing as intended in ranked.

Titled “Hideous behavior, losers are mass reporting in ranked,” one user in a Reddit thread shared a screenshot of them getting notified that “inappropriate behavior was detected during an online battle.” According to the report, that said behavior was classified as “Trolling/Harassment.”

bandai namco Dragon Ball Sparking Zero’s combat is fun, challenging and total chaos.

The user clarified that they “weren’t even disrespectful” and just won most of their matches. “I always ask for rematches and also keep getting denied.” To top it off, they also claimed that they’ve only used “normal characters” like Goku and Vegeta.

“Sometimes I fuse but really being this salty over a video game is insane, the Dragon Ball community is really the most toxic one,” they added.

Following this, many players were baffled as to why this is possible, given that the game doesn’t have voice chat. Additionally, this has been a recurring issue, as other players have flocked to the comments to say that the same thing has happened to them.

One user claimed they suddenly got a warning yesterday and had no clue what they did wrong. They assumed some folks “weren’t too happy” that they were winning with how they played. “When I lose, I’m not even upset about it and move on to the next battle. This is ridiculous.”

Meanwhile, one user wrote: “Happened to me. My Trunks would’ve died if he’d been hit one more time, but I sparked my boy up and took out two of his final guys in DP. Got reported as ‘Other’.”

Some players were convinced it was likely because they were using emotes “with malicious intent.” Either way, players are already begging for “false reporting” to be fixed.