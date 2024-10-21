Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero modder makes Goku & Gohan fusion a reality with epic design

One Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero modder has answered fans’ prayers everywhere by creating an epic Goku & Gohan fusion.

Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero has already cemented itself as a massive hit for developer Spike Chunsoft.

Alongside receiving positive feedback from critics and fans alike, the game has already sold millions of copies worldwide and has a massive player count.

While the game boasts a huge roster of characters to dive into and master, fans want even more to join in on the action. With the upcoming DLC packs promising more characters, such as Gamma 1 and Gamma 2 from Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, players already have new fighters to look forward to.

Article continues after ad

However, this hasn’t stopped modders from adding other characters and figures to the game. One modder went viral online for developing and creating a Goku and Gohan fusion character, complete with a unique design and cinematic transformation.

Enter modder Fishki, who shared a clip on X (formerly Twitter) in which they could create a modder fusion scene and design of Goku and Gohan.

Article continues after ad

The character, known throughout the community as “Gokhan,” is created in this mod by the two using the Potara earrings to connect. The clip, which amassed 1.7 million views in less than 24 hours, has fans wishing this was added to the game.

Article continues after ad

In the Dragon Ball franchise, fusing is a technique in which two fighters can combine their power levels and become one being. Throughout the anime, Goku and Vegeta perform a fusion multiple times, and their son’s Trunks and Gotenks fuse into Gotenks.

For years, fans have wanted to see Goku and Gohan fuse, but it has never happened despite the two almost fusing during the Buu Saga before Gohan was absorbed by the villain.

Article continues after ad

Given Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero’s What-if Campaign pathways feature multiple variants that have never really appeared in the anime, some fans were “fully expecting this to be part of the game” and added that the devs “dropped the ball” by not including it.