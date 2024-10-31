Dragon Ball Sparking Zero devs caution players about a major bannable offence

Dragon Ball Sparking Zero players should avoid doing one particular thing in the game if they want to keep playing.

Before Dragon Ball Sparking Zero fully launched, third-party mods for the game had already started surfacing on the internet, leading players to pull off some insane-looking battles – like playing as CJ from GTA against other characters from the franchise.

While it’s no secret that mods can add an extra flair to the game, devs have just issued a warning for those using them in Custom Battles.

Starting a post on X with “Concerning Custom Battle MODs in DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO,” they mentioned: “Appropriate security measures will be taken against those who used any MOD system in Custom Battle.”

They also recommended players to delete “any Custom Battles containing mods immediately” to avoid getting banned.

“Please note that our support team cannot address any issues or appeals caused by the use of MODs. We appreciate your understanding and continued support for the game,” they added.

In Custom Battle matches, players can personalise their experience, making their own scenarios by tweaking the settings and even creating various matchups with different characters. Given the nature of this mode, it’s expected to see some mods involved.

The game may already boast 182 characters, but that hasn’t stopped the community from wanting more — such as making an epic fusion of two characters a reality in the game.

Though now that players have been warned, ideally, it’s best to stray away from using them – even when the mode is played offline.

With that in mind, it’s worth knowing that Dragon Ball Sparking Zero already has three DLCs lined up that’ll feature new characters from the SUPER: SUPER HERO movie and Daima, the latest instalment of the anime series.

Fans will just have to be patient for now, considering the scheduled release date for these DLCs.