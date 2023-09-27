Cyberpunk 2077 fans love having another reason to get revenge on a hated NPC

Cyberpunk 2077 fans are pleased that they can finally unleash their rage on Fingers, thanks to changes in Update 2.0.

The Ripperdoc on Jig-Jig Street, Fingers, counts among the most despicable characters in all of Night City. Cyberpunk 2077 players especially get to know the NPC when investigating the disappearance of Evelyn Parker.

Fingers’ underhanded tactics facilitated the abuse of Evelyn and several other less-than-fortunate folks. As such, when the opportunity to punch him out presents itself during a mission, some users may find it hard to resist.

Indulging in this particular act of violence comes at a price, though. Those who take a swing at the Ripperdoc won’t be able to purchase his unique upgrades afterward. Unfortunately for the eccentric chop-doc, the new 2.0 update changes all of that.

Cyberpunk’s newly released 2.0 version evens the playing field for every Ripperdoc in Night City – barring those from Phantom Liberty. As pointed out by Reddit user HolyApplebutter, “all Ripperdocs have the same stuff, so Fingers is free game.”

Previously, Fingers had exclusive access to sellable wares like the Legendary Pain Editor, an implant granting a 10 percent damage reduction. Players gunning for cyberware of this caliber were, thus, hesitant to knock Fingers down a peg, even after learning about his part in Eveyln’s mistreatment.

Now that any chop-doc can sell these items, Cyberpunk 2077 fans are more than ready to let V release any pent-up anger.

CD Projekt Red Players initially meet Evelyn during ‘The Information’ mission.

Cyberpunk 2077 players familiar with Fingers celebrated the news in the Reddit thread, with one person writing, “Hell yes, screw that creep.” Someone else said, “Off’d him today. It was….. nice.”

But a few other people insisted their moral compass wouldn’t let him slide the first time. “You killed Fingers and dragged his lifeless corpse to [through] Jig-Jig Street in 2.0, I did it two years ago, we are not the same.” Another user chimed in saying, “Fingers was always an option to kill if you had any sense of a moral compass.”

Either way, reason suggests many versions of Night City have suddenly become Fingers-less.

