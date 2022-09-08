Cyberpunk 2077: How to enable cross-progression on PlayStation, Xbox, & PC

Cyberpunk 2077 has now added cross-progression, here’s how it works and what platforms the new feature has been added to.

With its patch 1.6 Edgerunners update, Cyberpunk 2077 now boasts a cross-platform and cross-save functionality. However, there are some caveats and not every platform is compatible with one another. Below we’ll break down exactly how the patch works and how you can enable it.

Cyberpunk 2077 saves will now be automatically uploaded to the cloud. So, you’ll be able to continue from where you left off easily when you put the game down on one platform and pick it back up on another. Here’s everything else you need to know about the cross-platform feature in Cyberpunk 2077.

Contents

CD Projekt Red Cyberpunk 2077 was created by CD Projekt Red, the developers of The Witcher series.

Which platforms feature cross-progression?

You can now transfer saves between PlayStation and Xbox consoles, and from console to PC by using the cloud. However, saves created on PC won’t be able to be transferred back to console, according to CDProjekt Red’s support page.

This is strange, and it will be interesting to see if the functionality to transfer saves from PC to console is added in the future. It’s also worth pointing out that the Cyberpunk 2077 cross-save feature isn’t possible on Google Statia.

How to enable cross-progression in Cyberpunk 2077

To enable cross-progression in Cyberpunk 2077, follow the below steps:

First, install the 6.1 patch

Boot up the game and access the main menu

Scroll down to ‘Settings’

Now select the ‘Game Settings’ option

Scroll down to cross-progression and toggle to this to ‘enabled’

It may take around 10-20 minutes for the changes to take effect, so be aware of this if the function doesn’t work straight away.

For more Cyberpunk 2077, check out the below guides:

Cyberpunk 2077 Romance guide | Cyberpunk 2077 build classes explained | All Cyberpunk 2077 endings and how to unlock them | How to get Gorilla Arms in Cyberpunk 2077