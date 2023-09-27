Cyberpunk 2077 players find permanent buffs hidden from plain sight in Phantom Liberty

In Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty, some players have ways to buff their characters permanently, that are hidden from plain sight.

The 2.0 update along with the Phantom Liberty expansion breathes new life into Cyberpunk 2077. While the game’s initial launch was an absolute mess, 2023 has been a redemption arc for CD Projekt Red‘s sci-fi RPG.

The one and only expansion includes new features like a new district, endings, quests, thrill, and much more. While completing the main missions is a primary objective, some players are exploring Dogtown and finding ways to buff their characters permanently.

Visit food and drug vendors to buy permanent buffs in Cyberpunk 2077 2.0

Taking to Reddit, a user has found random food and drug vendors carrying permanent buffs while roaming around the Dogtown district in Cyberpunk 2077 2.0.

It’s a bit unexpected for random vendors to carry consumables that permanently affect your stats, and that too positively. However, when it comes to Cyberpunk, nothing seems impossible. The fact that is unclear at the time of writing is whether these items are limited to Dogtown or can be found in Night City as well.

A player asked, “is this a dogtown-only thing?” To this, another user commented, “Yeah didn’t see any in the base game.”

On the flip side, some users found these items in Night City too. One player said, “Just found one permanent buff from a pharmacy in Night City, I forgot where exactly. Probably a new thing for PL or update 2.0?” To this, another user chimed in, “Definitely not only dog town. I looted a couple. One was off a corpse by a cyberpsycho area. I haven’t even started the DLC.”

The person who posted the original post also said, “It’s nice to have a reason visit all the random vendors. Some have nice little stories like the Ex- Trauma Team now turned pharmacist lady.” Some players are suggesting visiting other places like bars, pawn shops, etc.

However, to get these buffs, you’ll need to pay their amounts too. One player feels the price is too much for the advantage it offers and said, “12,000… for 3 health?” To this, the one who posted said, “12k is gonk change but 3 health seems pointless, however, I’m told they stack so maybe there is a few of them. Or maybe a bug and it’s supposed to be 3%? Either way it’s a reason to visit vendors and speak to them, something I never did before PL.”

In the end, it makes sense to get these buffs if you have enough eddies to spare. You never know when these items come in handy during clutch situations. Purchasing items from vendors also adds a bit of roleplay to the RPG.