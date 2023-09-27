Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty players amused by game’s explanation for pre-order car

Those who pre-ordered Cyberpunk 2077’s Phantom Liberty DLC can get a free car, and players are loving how the game itself justifies this reward.

Cyberpunk 2077 recently released its Phantom Liberty paid DLC expansion and free 2.0 update, marking a refresh for a game that really needed it.

Reactions to the new content have been overwhelmingly positive, with Dexerto’s own review calling Phantom Liberty “a meaningful expansion” and “a larger-than-life experience.”

Some of this comes down to the details, which new and returning players are really enjoying. A perfect example of this is how the game provides an in-universe explanation for giving those who pre-ordered the DLC a free Quadra Sport R-7 “Vigilante.”

Cyberpunk 2077 players who pre-ordered Phantom Liberty win the lottery

As players have shared online, Cyberpunk 2077 explains V suddenly getting a free car by telling players that they won something called the Body-count Lottery via an in-game message.

Of course, buying a ticket to this lottery isn’t actually an option. Players can respond to the message by agreeing that they bought a ticket or saying they didn’t. Either way, no matter how many times you explain that you didn’t enter the lottery, you’ll be congratulated and given the car anyway.

Players are unsurprisingly amused by this explanation and the detail put into the messages. They read exactly like actual auto-replies from customer service (or a scam) would.

All of this speaks to the improvements Cyberpunk 2077 has received over the past three years. As one commenter said, “that polish really goes a long way…It’s like night and day, release version feels like an alpha compared to what it is now.”

Plenty of games offer pre-order bonuses to encourage players to buy games or DLC early, but most don’t bother to explain why characters are being given these rewards the way Cyberpunk 2077 does.

While the “Vigilante” can be purchased in-game for $86,000, a free car is still a big deal, especially in a place like Night City. CD Projekt Red went the extra mile in explaining the bonus here, and doing so in such an amusing way is really exciting for fans – especially those who believed enough in Phantom Liberty’s promise to pre-order it.

