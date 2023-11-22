Get 30% off Cyberpunk 2077 & Phantom Liberty Bundle this Black Friday

This Black Friday deal takes 30% off Cyberpunk 2077 & Phantom Liberty Bundle on GOG – become a cyber-enhanced mercenary and save on this acclaimed RPG.

CD Projekt Red’s acclaimed open-world RPG Cyberpunk 2077 has a considerable price drop this Black Friday. The game is being bundled with its story expansion Phantom Liberty for 30% off the regular bundle price on GOG.

Usually $79.99, the Cyberpunk 2077 & Phantom Liberty Bundle is now only $55.99. This makes the Cyberpunk 2077 bundle an unbeatable deal for those yet to experience Night City.

Cyberpunk 2077 transports players into the shoes of V, a cybernetically-enhanced mercenary taking on jobs to earn a name for themselves in the dangerous metropolis of Night City.

Character customization allows tailoring V’s appearance, backstory, and playstyle using melee weapons, guns, hacking abilities, and more. You can check out our best build recommendations for the 2.0 update here.

The Phantom Liberty expansion builds on a strong core with new characters, a fresh district to explore, weapons, gameplay mechanics, and vehicle customization options.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

The DLC sends V undercover into the embattled militia-controlled district of Dogtown to carry out an espionage mission entangling them in a struggle between warring factions.

Save 30% on Cyberpunk 2077 & Phantom Liberty Bundle

Gog

The game world is acclaimed for its verticality and environmental storytelling packed with hidden gems and secrets around every corner. Night City positively oozes the atmosphere with its contrasting mix of gleaming megacorp architecture and seething urban poverty.

For those yet to jack into the immersive dystopia of Night City, this Black Friday‘s Cyberpunk 2077 & Phantom Liberty Bundle makes now the perfect time with its 30% discount. Experience CD Projekt Red’s unique vision of the dark future for less this holiday season.

Check out the best Mario video game discounts this Black Friday for big savings on classic Nintendo titles.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.