Baldur’s Gate 3 race has surprising downsides if you’re unfamiliar with D&D

One of Baldur’s Gate 3’s most popular races has a surprising consequence when you choose it for your protagonist, thanks to an element of D&D lore that’s incorporated into the game’s story.

There are some races in Baldur’s Gate 3 considered to be OP, thanks to their amazing skills and combat abilities. However, there’s a much bigger factor in play when it comes to popularity, and that’s physical beauty, which is why humans are more popular than the Githyanki among players.

The Drow race offers the best of both worlds. They are enigmatically beautiful elves with useful magical powers and weapon skills. It’s no surprise that many choose to venture into the Forgotten Realms as Seldarine or Lolth-Sworn Drow.

There’s one problem with the Drow that people unfamiliar with D&D don’t realize: most people dislike or outright despise them. As discussed in a thread on the Baldur’s Gate 3 Reddit, this influences character reactions, especially when meeting an NPC for the first time.

Many NPCs you encounter in Baldur’s Gate 3 outside of the Underdark (and a few when you’re there) will make negative comments to any Tav or Dark Urge who is a Drow.

Those versed in D&D and Forgotten Realms lore know that many Drow reside in underground cities and are known for worshiping an evil spider goddess, sometimes invading the surface world. As such, many assume Drow to be wicked conquerors from the Underdark and will respond in kind.

If you aren’t familiar with D&D lore, your reaction to the Drow might be shocking, as users in the thread pointed out. Luckily, the upsides of playing a Drow outweigh the negatives, so people aren’t deterred from choosing them.

If Baldur’s Gate 3 adhered more closely to the lore of D&D, then NPCs would be much more violent and distrustful of Drow characters. Ultimately, the developers found a balance between showing the attitude towards the Drow without making them unplayable.