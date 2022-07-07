Granblue Fantasy Relink: Platforms, trailers & everything we know

Tyler Constable . 15 hours ago

Granblue Fantasy Relink is the latest big project from Cygames. Here’s everything we know about the highly anticipated JRPG so far including platforms, trailers, and gameplay.

Granblue Fantasy Relink is the next upcoming release from Japanese developer Cygames. The team has been busy producing a handful of Nintendo Switch exclusives, including Little Noah: Scion of Paradise, and Shadowverse: Champion’s Battle.

Granblue Fantasy Relink, however, is the studio’s most ambitious project yet and it looks like they’ve created a gorgeous JRPG world full of wonder and adventure. Here’s everything we know about the game so far.

Contents

Cygames Granblue Fantasy Relink features a large cast of characters, and a vast world to explore.

Does Granblue Fantasy Relink have a release date?

Despite being in development since 2017, Granblue Fantasy Relink’s release date is currently unknown. The game was set for a 2022 release but has now been pushed back to 2023.

In a statement announcing the delay, the game’s producer, Yuito Kimura, stated: “The development team has been hard at work getting Granblue Fantasy Relink ready for its target release date in 2022. We understand the excitement players have for this game, so it is with utmost regret that we announce the release date will be pushed back a second time to 2023.”

This is largely down to the large-scale scope of the title, which Kimura believes needs “further polish and optimization” to be fully ready.

The producer closed the statement by assuring fans that they plan to share further details on the game in December 2022, which will hopefully include a release date.

Platforms

Granblue Fantasy Relink will be coming to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam.

It’s unconfirmed whether the game will receive an Xbox release in the future, but as the last Granblue console title – Granblue Fantasy Versus – was a PlayStation exclusive this seems unlikely.

Cygames Granblue Fantasy Relink is only the second console game in the franchise’s history.

Trailers

There have been a handful of trailers for Granblue Fantasy Relink since the game was officially announced in 2017. Most recently a teaser trailer was released in December 2021 that featured a number of combat sequences where characters were battling all kinds of enemies from goblins to dragons.

A cutscene-based trailer was released in 2019 that highlights some of the game’s core party members showing off their signature skills before heading into battle with a skeleton army.

In 2018, an early trailer was released that detailed traversal and combat gameplay.

You can check out all the Granblue Fantasy Relink trailers below.

Gameplay

Granblue Fantasy Relink is an action RPG that includes four-person player co-op. The game’s main story will be a single-player experience and a multiplayer co-op mode will become available to players after the campaign has been completed. The quests that are unlocked in the endgame can either be tackled in co-op or alone with AI companions.

Based on the gameplay footage, combat in Granblue Fantasy Relink looks to be a real-time fast-paced system that utilizes standard base attacks, as well as magic and signature character abilities. From what we’ve seen so far, there’s a great deal of enemy variety within the game, and a number of vast, vibrant environments for players to explore.

Cygames There will be plenty of vibrant landscapes to explore in Granblue Fantasy Relink.

Story

While details on the game’s story are still scarce, an official summary has been released on the game’s website, stating the following:

“There exists a world where islands of all shapes and sizes float in a sea of clouds. It is a world forsaken by the gods. Once upon a time, people known as the Astrals attempted to seize control of this world with their overwhelming might, but the citizens of the skies repelled the invaders, thus ushering in a new era of peace.

Living on a little-known island in a remote part of the skies, you find a letter left behind by your father telling you to set off for a legendary island. However, before you leave, you meet a mysterious girl named Lyria, inevitably setting the wheels of fate in motion.”

That’s everything we know about Granblue Fantasy Relink so far. Be sure to check out our other release hubs to get the latest updates on all the upcoming launches.

