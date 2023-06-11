Persona 5 Tactica: Release date, platforms, trailer & more

Persona 5 Tactica, a new tactical strategy game set in the Persona 5 universe, has officially been revealed with a gameplay trailer, alongside a release window and available platforms.

Ahead of the Xbox Games Showcase event, Atlus accidently leaked two new Persona projects. The first of those projects was the much anticipated Persona 3 remake.

The second was a new Persona 5 spin-off title called Persona 5 Tactica, which appears to be a new tactical strategy game set in the Persona 5 universe.

The initial trailer showed the main crew of the Phantom Thieves, in an art-style reminiscent of the Persona Q games, meeting up with a brand new group called the Rebel Corps.

Contents

Release window

Unlike the Persona 3 Reload trailer, Persona 5 Tactica will received an official release date and will release on November 17, 2023.

Platforms

At the time of writing, it seems Persona 5 Tactica will be available first on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC. It’s likely that both PlayStation and Nintendo Switch will be announced at a later date, but there has been no official confirmation just yet.

Additionally, players can expect Persona 5 Tactica to come to Xbox Game Pass on Day One, so Persona 5 fans on Xbox and PC should look forward to November 2023.

Trailer

While the trailer was initially released on the Atlus Instagram page, fans finally got a full, official look at the game in action during the Xbox Games Showcase 2023.

The trailers showed the Phantom Thieves transported to a new Palace area and immediately attacked by a new threat, only to be saved by a mysterious girl.

This new, unnamed character is part of the “Rebel Corps” and uses a spear and a Persona in combat, similar to the rest of the Phantom Thieves.

We also see our first glimpse of one of the Palace rulers, who storms into the first Palace area on an armored tank clad in spikes.

Gameplay details

In terms of gameplay, the reveal trailer showed bits of the new tactical strategy gameplay style, which plays out on a grid-based system across similar to games like XCOM and Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle.

Like Persona 5, the Phantom Thieves can call on their Personas and cast spells, as we see Joker moving to a group of enemies, summoning Arsene, and using a new physical skill called Phantom Judge. Additionally, we know that fusing Personas will be a core part of the gameplay, as we get a glimpse of the player fusing Valkyrie.

Like most tactics games, it seems that each map has a goal, such as “Defeat all enemies,” that players will need to complete in order to progress. All in all, it seems that Persona 5 Tactica will be a fairly straightforward take on the tactics genre with all the flair fans have come to expect from Persona 5.

