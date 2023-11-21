All Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora editions & pre-order bonuses

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is set to glide into action on December 7, 2023 and the game offers a plethora of editions to choose from, with each edition boasting different pre-order bonuses. Let’s take a look at the different editions and their pre-order bonuses.

Ubisoft is no stranger to open-world first-person shooter games. While Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora certainly has those elements, it stands apart from other Ubisoft games by having a more grounded feel as it puts more emphasis on harmony with nature.

Just like any other game, Frontiers of Pandora is set to feature different editions that players can choose from.

So, let’s jump into the world of Pandora and take a look at the different editions Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora has to offer, along with its pre-order bonuses.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora pre-order bonuses

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora has five versions to choose from, namely Standard, Limited, Gold, Ultimate and Collector’s Edition. However, all editions have only one pre-order bonus in common, which is The Child of Two Worlds pack.

Standard Edition ($69.99)

Ubisoft

The standard edition of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, as the name suggests, only offers the base game, priced at $69.99 for all platforms. The contents in this version are:

A copy of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

The Child of Two Worlds pack

Limited Edition ($69.99)

Ubisoft

The limited edition is exclusive to the Amazon physical copy and offers everything in the standard edition with one additional bonus:

Sarentu Heritage Cosmetic Pack and Sarentu Hunter Equipment Pack

Gold Edition ($109.99)

Ubisoft

If you’re a true Avatar fan, willing to dive deeper into the world of Na’vi, then the gold edition is your go-to option. This version of the game includes all the features included in the standard edition in addition to a number of additional bonuses in the form of a season pass:

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Season Pass : Story Pack #1: The Sky Breaker Story Pack #2: Secrets of the Spires Bonus Quest: Familiar Echoes Resistance Bundle

:

Ultimate Edition ($129.99)

Ubisoft

Marked at a hefty price tag of $129.99, the ultimate edition, as the name suggests, is your ultimate go-to pack if you wish to get the most out of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. This edition comes with all the bonuses of the previous editions, plus the following extras:

Ultimate Pack: Sarentu Heritage Cosmetic Pack: 1 Character Cosmetic Set 1 Premium Weapon Skin 1 Banshee Cosmetic Set Sarentu Hunter Equipment Pack: 1 Character Gear Set 1 Unique Weapon



Collector’s Edition ($229.99)

Ubisoft

The collector’s edition offers an exclusive range of items along with all the bonuses available in the aforementioned editions:

Physical copy of the Ultimate Edition (PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X, or PC).

35 cm statue of the hero.

128-page art book featuring artwork created by Ubisoft Massive.

Resistance field notebook.

Premium SteelBook.

AMP suit blueprint in A2 format.

Set of three lithographs.

Numbered certificate of authenticity.

That's a rundown of everything about Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora's different editions and pre-order bonuses.