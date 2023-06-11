Metaphor: ReFantazio: Release window, platforms, trailer & more

Atlus had a big showing during the 2023 Xbox Games Showcase on June 11, 2023. The company revealed two Persona properties in the form of Persona 3 Reload and Persona 5 Tactica.

However, Atlus fans got one more unexpected treat during the event, in the form of an official reveal for the developer’s long-awaited Project ReFantasy, now fully revealed as Metaphor: ReFantazio.

Metaphor: ReFantazio is Atlus’ first outing in the high-fantasy genre, which is a big departure from the studio’s focus on JRPGs set in real-world, modern-day settings like Tokyo, Japan. Here’s a rundown of everything we know about Metaphor: ReFantazio so far.

Contents

Release window

At the time of writing, Metaphor: ReFantazio only has a release window of 2024. Considering this is the first time the game has been officially shown off in detail, it might be some time before a specific release date is revealed.

Platforms

As Metaphor: ReFantazio was revealed during the 2023 Xbox Games Showcase the only available platforms shown were Xbox Series X/S and PC. Still, dates for PlayStation — and possibly Nintendo Switch — may come at a later date.

Additionally, the trailer did not state that the game would come to Xbox Game Pass on release, though, this may change once an official release date is revealed.

Trailer

Metaphor: ReFantazio received its official world premiere during the 2023 Xbox Games Showcase.

Gameplay details

Those JRPG fans who are familiar with Atlus’ previous titles, like Persona 5, will find a lot of Metaphor: ReFantazio quite familiar. This makes sense, as the game comes from the original creators of Persona 3, 4, and 5.

Similar to previous, modern JRPGs from Atlus, like SMT V and Persona 5, players can travel around a world map to explore different locations. The trailer also shows a bit of the world map, with four different locations players could travel to.

The game features turn-based combat very reminiscent of both the SMT and Persona games, with characters having HP and MP to manage. During combat, characters can attack using a Weapon, Guard, or use Items. However, there are also options to use “Archetype” powers and team up with “Synthesis.”

While some skills like Matarukaja and Tetrabreak carry over from SMT and Persona, other Skills have completely different names, such as the WInd skill Gacyc.

Atlus Metaphor: ReFantazio’s menu is very reminiscent of the stylish designs present in the Persona series.

The in-game menu shows options to look over Skills, use Items, set Equipment, and check your Party. Additionally, it seems this game will also follow some kind of Calendar system similar to the Persona games, though it’s unclear how it will function just yet.

Additionally, players will be able to take on Quest and recruit Followers throughout the game. While it is still unclear what this means, we do see our protagonist forming new “Bonds” with multiple characters, with Ranks similar to Social Links and Confidants from Persona.

