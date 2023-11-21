Is Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora coming to Nintendo Switch?

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is set to release on December 7, 2023, but will the game be available on Nintendo Switch?

James Cameron’s Avatar duology has been a box office juggernaut, ranking up to be among the top three highest-grossing movies ever made. Having a franchise with potential as incredible as Avatar means that it will spawn a plethora of series, games, and other forms of media.

While there have been Avatar games in the past, Ubisoft’s foray into the Avatar universe with Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will be quite interesting this time around, as the game will be told from a first-person perspective with a vast open world for players to explore with true next-gen graphics.

However, a next-gen experience demands a next-gen system, which brings us to the question of whether or not Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will be available on the beloved Nintendo Switch. Here’s everything you need to know.

Ubisoft Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora brings the planet to life.

Is Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora on Nintendo Switch?

Unfortunately, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora won’t be available on the Nintendo Switch. The game will only be released for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, Amazon Luna, and Microsoft Windows.

As of now, Ubisoft hasn’t unveiled a release date for their latest Na’vi game for the Nintendo Switch and it seems unlikely that the game will release on the dated console in the near future.

The Nintendo Switch is a fairly old and weaker console when compared to its next-gen counterparts, such as the PlayStation 5 or the Xbox Series X. To be able to run an open-world game as vast as Frontiers of Pandora, the developers would have to sacrifice a lot of its graphical fidelity, which would in turn ruin the gameplay experience.

So, there you have it — that’s everything you need to know about if the game is coming to Nintendo Switch. While you’re still here, be sure to check our Avatar page for all the latest content and news.