James Cameron plans to put Avatar 4 responsibilities on hold to make new Hiroshima-inspired movie

Acclaimed James Cameron has plans to direct a movie based on The Last Train From Hiroshima, with this project set to take priority before Cameron begins working on Avatar 4.

James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water has once again continued to break box office records, making it his third film in the top five highest grossing films of all time. But it seems we won’t be seeing its predecessors for a while.

In an interview with the LA Times, Cameron said he wants to direct an adaptation of The Last Train From Hiroshima, based on the book by author Charles R. Pellegrino, before workling on Avatar 4. The adaptation has been a passion project for the director for a very long time.

Back in 2010, he visited and interviewed Tsutomu Yamaguchi, the only official survivor of both atomic bombs dropped on Japan at the end of World War II and whom the book is based on. Cameron visited him to discuss the possibility of directing a movie on his story.

However, Avatar fans won’t have to wait too long for another Avatar film as Avatar 3 is the top priority for Cameron. The third film actually serves as the second half of the new movie, which was broken into two parts. Therefore, filming was already done during the creation of The Way of Water.

Post production of the third film will take roughly two years, which means it won’t be in theaters until 2024 at the earliest. Given that The Way of Water was hit with years of delays, there is always a chance that its sequel might follow suit.

As of now, none of the films mentioned has a definitive release date.