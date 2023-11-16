Will Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora be on Steam?

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is the upcoming open-world adventure from Ubisoft and if you’re wondering whether it will be on Steam, here’s everything you need to know.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is one of those games that you shouldn’t be sleeping on. It features the iconic characters set in the Avatar universe who wander about hunting in an open-world adventure.

Now when it comes to a new video game release, players start to wonder whether that title is available on Steam, or in other words, a platform that most PC users prefer to purchase a copy of the latest releases.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

So, if you are wondering whether Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will be on Steam or not, our handy article here has all the info you need.

Ubisoft Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora releases later this year.

Will Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora release on Steam?

No, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will not be on Steam, at least at the time of release. This can be a bummer for those who were thinking of purchasing the game right from Valve’s platform on day one. However, the scenario may change at a later date down the line.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

It has happened multiple times before when Ubisoft skipped a Steam release of their latest titles at launch but released them at a later date for the players. Some of the biggest examples include Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Far Cry 6.

Article continues after ad

If you want to pre-order the game ahead of its release, then Ubisoft Store will be your best bet at the time of writing. If you’re not willing to shell out that much amount, you may also opt for a Ubisoft Plus subscription as Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will be available from day one on that service.

Article continues after ad

So, there you have it — that’s everything you need to know about Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora’s release on Steam. While you’re still here, be sure to check our Avatar page for all the latest content and news.