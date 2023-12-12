Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora difficulty settings explained

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora features a number of difficulty settings players can choose from to tailor their gameplay experience. Here’s everything you need to know about the difficulty options in the latest Ubisoft game.

After a lot of anticipation, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora has finally arrived, and this title is particularly exciting for big fans of James Cameron’s iconic movie franchise as it allows players to experience the stunning world of Pandora in first person, and go on their own adventure as a Na’vi.

Article continues after ad

There’s a big emphasis on exploration in the new Ubisoft title but there’s still plenty of combat as well, and you may want to adjust the game’s difficulty depending on whether you want a relaxing or challenging experience in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

Article continues after ad

With that in mind, here’s a full rundown of all the difficulty settings in the game, and how you can change the difficulty if needed.

Ubisoft There are various difficulty options in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora difficulty settings

There are a total of 3 combat-level difficulty settings in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora that players can choose from. The difficulty will directly impact the amount of damage you deal and the amount of damage you take in combat, so fights will be easier on the lower options, and a tougher challenge on the higher setting.

Article continues after ad

As well as combat challenege levels, you also have 2 guidance options to choose from – either guided or exploration, and this will affect how much guidance the UI provides for you in terms of finding quest locations.

Article continues after ad

You can find a full rundown of the combat options in the game below:

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Low Combat

If you’re new to first-person action games, or you simply want to have a more relaxing experience exploring Pandora without having to worry about combat encounters, Low combat could be the best option for you. You’ll take less damage in battle and deal more to enemies which should make the majority of combat situations fairly easy to get through.

Article continues after ad

Medium Combat

For a balanced experience, Medium combat is the best difficulty to go for. Battles will be engaging but not too tough in this mode so it’s ideal for anyone experienced with FPS titles who perhaps doesn’t want a playthrough that’s too difficult.

Article continues after ad

High Combat

This option is for those who want a tough challenege in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. You’ll take more damage in battle, and RDA troops will actively search for you so there won’t be much time to relax once you enter a hostile area. As combat will be tough, you’ll need to take care to conserve your healing items and ammo and make sure you’re foraging for new resources as often as possible.

Article continues after ad

That’s everything you need to know about Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora’s difficulty settings! For more content on the game, check out our guides below:

Article continues after ad

Can you romance characters? | How to holster weapon | How to restore energy & health | How to fast travel | Can you pet your Ikran? | Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora system requirements | Does Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora have crossplay and cross-progression? | Does Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora have multiplayer or co-op? | Is Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora canon? | Can you play as a human in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora? | Is Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora be on PS4 and Xbox One?