Can you manually save in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora?

Ubisoft’s open-world will have you hooked for hours with its beautiful scenery and action-based story. So, to ensure you don’t lose any progress while fighting the RDA, it’s important to know how to save your game in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

The long-awaited game based on James Cameron’s cinematic universe has finally arrived, and players are ready to dig into the confines of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

Because of the amount of time you’ll invest exploring this vast, wild, and colorful universe, it’s important to keep your progress safe in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, so here’s how you can do it.

Can you manually save your progress in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora?

No, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora doesn’t have any manual save function. Unlike most single-player games, you won’t have a button you can tap anytime you want to save your game’s progress.

Although auto-save is a basic practice that has been around for decades, some new games are choosing not to implement it, depriving players of certain freedoms.

Manual saves give players more than just peace of mind. They allow them to experiment with the story as they can use older files to go back in time and pick a different dialogue option to change the course of their adventure.

How to save your progress in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora’s only save option is the auto-save function, and though some anxious players may not trust the automatic process, it’s working nicely so far.

The feature keeps your progression up to date on a regular basis and has proven to be reliable, saving every few minutes. This mostly occurs during “quieter” moments like exploring, after completing a quest, and obviously when reaching an outpost. Keep in mind that it also saves every time you exit the game through the main menu, so that could be a good practice.

Anyhow, as a safety measure, it’s always advisable not to quit the game in the middle of a fight, dialogue, or while a cinematic is playing, because saving during an action-packed moment can result in data loss.

That’s it! That’s all you need to know about how to save your game in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. For more game content, check our guides below:

