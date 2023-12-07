Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora: How to skip ahead in time

Navigating the vibrant and dynamic world of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is an adventure in itself. But did you know you can manipulate the time of day to suit your gameplay needs? Whether it’s to enhance your stealth during night raids or to gather rare materials, understanding how to change the time of day and pass the time quickly is a valuable skill.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora offers a realistic day and night cycle that impacts gameplay in various ways. From the behavior of wildlife to the activities of enemies, the time of day can significantly alter your experience. This article will guide you through the process of changing the time of day in the game.

Many players may overlook this feature initially, but once you understand its importance and how to use it, you’ll find it an indispensable part of your strategy in Pandora. So, how exactly do you manipulate time in this expansive open-world game?

Rest at bonfires like this to pass the time

How to Pass Time in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Using Bonfires to Fast-Forward Time

The primary method for changing the time of day in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is using bonfires, known as Resting Spots. These bonfires are located at Na’Vi camps or in specific areas like the cave near the Resistance Headquarters. Simply walk up to a bonfire and interact with it to fast forward a few in-game hours.

Benefits of Changing Time

Manipulating the time of day isn’t just a cosmetic feature; it has tangible benefits in-game. Certain plants offer a higher chance of yielding rare harvests during the night or rainfall. Similarly, some animals are less active or asleep at night, making them easier targets. Additionally, fewer RDA enemies are active at night, providing stealthier gameplay opportunities.

Personal Preference and Navigation

For some players, changing the time of day is more about personal preference. Nighttime in Pandora, while stunning, can be challenging to navigate due to reduced visibility. Players can enjoy easier navigation and take in the breathtaking landscapes by advancing the time to dawn.

Checking Current Time and Weather

After passing time at a Resting Spot, you can check the current time and weather conditions by opening your world map. The bottom-right section of the map, next to the compass, displays this information.

